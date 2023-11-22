Geelong AFLW coach Dan Lowther says injured forward Chloe Scheer is under serious consideration to face Brisbane in the preliminary final

Chloe Scheer celebrates a goal during Geelong's win over Hawthorn in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COULD Chloe Scheer pull a surprise comeback for Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane?

The spearhead forward has a hairline fracture in her collarbone – suffered in the elimination final against Essendon – and as late as Sunday, was still in a sling, with the Cats saying she was highly unlikely to feature.

But she trained strongly on Tuesday night, albeit away from the main group, with coach Dan Lowther surprisingly upbeat about her chances.

"She ran, she did ground balls, marking, goalkicking, so she's a genuine chance to be in discussion for selection this week, which is exciting for us," Lowther told Credit to the Girls.

"She's shown some good resilience. I would have thought three days ago with the arm in a sling that she was probably no chance, but it's one of those injuries where – and I can say this out loud – you can't jab it, it needs to heal. So it's a pain tolerance thing for her.

"There's also a risk that if she gets a whack in the wrong spot it might do some more damage – so we're not blind to the fact she's not 100 per cent. But the fact she's moving round and showing us she still needs to be considered, and there's no risk to her at this stage (at training) to take those hits and test herself, of course, we'll put her through that.

"She's a genuine chance to potentially play, which is exciting."

Geelong coach Dan Lowther addresses his players during the Cats' semi-final against Melbourne in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

If Scheer isn't declared fit, Lowther backed Geelong's existing forward line to perform against the Lions.

"On the flip side, to have Jackie Parry in career-best form, Aishling Moloney's come in and done what she's doing, and then to have Kate Surman and the likes of Shelley Scott, we just look far more dynamic with our movement, both in the air and on the ground," Lowther said.

"Renee (Garing)'s forward-50 pressure has been exceptional for us throughout course of the year as well.

"Adding Chloe to our list a couple of years ago was a huge start for us, a genuine forward who can take a mark and kick the ball a long way is a huge asset. Building some movement and some other attributes around her is really important for us."

EPISODE GUIDE

0:30: Genuinely exciting win, and great first three quarters

1:05: Enjoying coaching from the bench

1:55: Most pleasing aspects of the victory

3:00: Taking confidence going into the game after previous meeting with Melbourne

4:00: The motivation going into this year's finals after losing last season's elimination clash

5:50: Why was Nina Morrison stuck on the bench in the final minutes?

6:40: Darcy Moloney, the Cats' barometer

8:20: Most pleasing area of development

10:10: Could Chloe Sheer be a sneaky chance of playing this weekend?

12:20: The pre-season trip to meet with Aish Moloney at home in Ireland

14:10: Performance of Meg McDonald over the last few weeks after losing her father

16:00: Facing Brisbane in Brisbane this weekend for a spot in the Grand Final

17:05: The last time they played in season six