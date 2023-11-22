The list of father-daughter prospects has been named ahead of December's AFLW draft

Jemma Rigoni in action during a Coates Talent League Girls preliminary final between Dandenong Stingrays and Oakleigh Chargers on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG will win access to talented Bendigo Pioneers midfielder Bryde O'Rourke under father-daughter rules, after the League sent AFLW recruiting teams a full list of the approved players on Wednesday.

Only four players are destined for AFLW clubs under father-daughter rules ahead of December's draft, with O'Rourke – projected by recruiters to be a potential top-15 pick in an open pool – among the most talented.

O'Rourke's father, Ray, played just two games for the Cats in 1969. However, under AFLW rules where the father must have played only one V/AFL game for his club for it to have first access to his daughter, she still meets the criteria to head to GMHBA Stadium through a nomination and bidding process.

Carlton is also set to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the father-daughter nominations and will win access to Dandenong Stingrays mid-forward Meg Robertson, with her father Ben playing three games for the Blues in 1992.

Bryde O'Rourke in action during an AFL National Champs match on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Speedy winger Jemma Rigoni is headed to Melbourne, where her father Guy played 107 games between 1998-2005, while midfielder Charlotte Simpson is set for St Kilda where her father Sean played seven games between 1988-90.

Simpson, who is the younger sister of ex-Geelong midfielder Sam, had also been eligible to head to the Cats – where Sean played 114 games between 1991-98 – but has opted for the Saints.

A change to the father-daughter bidding process, set to be introduced in December's draft, means AFLW clubs will now need to hold a pick in the round where the player is bid on in order to match and win access to the player.