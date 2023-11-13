Chloe Scheer has avoided surgery but will miss Geelong's semi-final against Melbourne

Chloe Scheer is consoled by teammates after suffering an injury during Geelong's elimination final against Essendon on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GEELONG star forward Chloe Scheer has been ruled out of this weekend's semi-final against Melbourne with a hairline fracture of her collarbone, but has escaped the need for surgery.

The 24-year-old ran back with the flight of the ball, colliding with an Essendon opponent halfway through the first quarter. Just seconds later, she bumped another Bombers player.

She sat out the remainder of the game, requiring the heavy pain-relieving "green whistle" during the match.

Scheer has not yet been ruled out for the season, with the door ajar for a possible return should the Cats win through to the preliminary or even Grand Final.

Learn More 00:15

"Chloe has been one of the most dominating and powerful forwards so far this season and is an important player to our team and it is unfortunate that she was injured in our win against Essendon," Geelong assistant general manager of football Brett Johnson said.

"While we are disappointed for Chloe, scans today have revealed the injury isn’t as severe as first thought and Chloe won’t require surgery.

"Chloe will commence her rehabilitation program and we will continue to monitor her progress and assess her availability should we win on Sunday."

Chloe Scheer waves to the crowd after Geelong won its elimination final against Essendon on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong will regain Kate Darby from suspension for the Demons semi-final, with Mel Bragg having been her replacement, playing a ruck support role.

Depending on how the Cats want to structure their line-up, Bragg could remain in the side as Scheer's forward replacement, with Darby slotting in to support Erin Hoare in the ruck.

Young forward Gabbi Featherston is also another option if the Cats don't want to keep Bragg in the 21.

Geelong has a relatively healthy list otherwise, with ruck Liv Fuller (season, MCL), defender Annabel Johnson (knee, 2-3 weeks) and recruit Anna-Rose Kennedy (foot, 1-2 weeks) the other players sidelined.