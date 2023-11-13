The finalists for the Mark of the Year and Goal of the Year have been named

Courtney Hodder in action during Brisbane's practice match against Gold Coast on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COURTNEY Hodder's spectacular back-with-the-flight mark against Gold Coast is firmly in the running for Toyota Mark of the Year, having been named one of three finalists.

Hodder's weekly nomination was beaten out by Eloise Jones for the round seven winner, much to the bemusement of coach Craig Starcevich.

The star Lion will be going up against Chloe Scheer's high-leaping effort against a pack of Richmond defenders in round nine.

Lively young Western Bulldogs winger Rylie Wilcox is also in the mix, having taken a spinning mark from the side, snatching the ball from Demon Eliza McNamara's outstretched hands in round three.

Richmond key forward Caitlin Greiser has made the latest of late claims for the rebel Goal of the Year, waiting until the last quarter of the second last game of the year for her sharp goal-line effort that defied its angle.

There was plenty of pace on show from Adelaide winger Niamh Kelly, who accelerated through Western Bulldog players and showed a number of gear changes in sealing her round seven effort.

Teammate Danielle Ponter rounds out the Goal of the Year nominations with her outstanding effort from the centre square, winning a clearance against Richmond in round two and booting it home.

The final winners of each award will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 27.

The AFLW Awards Committee will count for 10 votes, with the public's say counting as one vote.