Yasmin Duursma in action during the S7 R5 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Bond University on September 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is vying with Carlton over a deal for Port Adelaide midfielder Yasmin Duursma, with the Kangaroos hoping to pair the AFLW talent with her younger brother Zane at Arden Street.

It's understood that both North Melbourne and Carlton have tabled offers for Duursma, who is currently weighing up her future at Port Adelaide after playing 11 games for the Power over the past two AFLW seasons.

Duursma was recruited to Port Adelaide in June 2022, having nominated for the South Australian section of the state-based draft where she would join her older brother Xavier at Alberton.

However, Xavier joined Essendon during last month's men's Trade Period while North Melbourne recruited younger brother Zane with the No.4 selection at last Monday's men's national draft.

Both the Kangaroos and the Blues had already been pursuing Duursma to join their respective AFLW programs, after the 19-year-old played seven games for the Power in their most recent campaign.

Yasmin became the second Duursma to graduate to the AFL/AFLW ranks when she was drafted to Port Adelaide with pick No.45 – the club's fifth pick ahead of its maiden campaign in AFLW competition – midway through last year.

The Duursma family (L-R): Susie, Dean, Xavier, Willem, Zane and Yasmin. Picture: Xavier Duursma/Instagram

Xavier, a first-round pick in 2018, played 73 games for Port Adelaide and will represent Essendon next year, while Zane – a supremely talented 189cm forward – is set to become the family's third AFL/AFLW representative at North Melbourne next season.

The family's youngest sibling, Willem, isn't draft eligible until 2025 but has already established himself as another top talent after taking home Vic Country's MVP award at this season's national under-16s carnival.

North Melbourne boasts one of the strongest lists in the AFLW competition and will face Brisbane in this weekend's Grand Final, having become the first expansion side to qualify for the competition's decider.