Matthew Clarke and Chelsea Randall have signed new deals at Adelaide

Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke and captain Chelsea Randall ahead of the 2023 preliminary final against North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME premiership coach Matthew Clarke has signed a fresh two-year deal at Adelaide, joining veteran skipper Chelsea Randall in re-committing to the club.

In his six seasons in charge, Clarke has guided Adelaide to five preliminary finals including two premierships in 2019 and 2022.

The Crows fell just short of another Grand Final this season, losing a prelim to North Melbourne by just a single point.

Matthew Clarke addresses his players during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Matthew's leadership has been pivotal to the on-going success of our women's side," Crows CEO Tim Silvers said.

"He's built a great environment and relationships with our players and staff and I know our squad love playing under him and are really excited for that to continue.

"We look forward to seeing what he and the team can achieve next season and in the years to come."

Randall, 32, has also signed on until the end of 2025, which will be her 10th AFLW season.

Chelsea Randall leads Adelaide out onto the ground during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I love this Club and I'm loving my footy, so to be sticking around for another two years makes my heart happy," she said.

"It's been life-changing, to be living my childhood dream is incredible and it's such a privilege to lead this incredible group.

"You never lose that hunger and desire to win, I just want to continue getting better as an individual and as a team."