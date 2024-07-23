After getting hurt during finals Rebecca Privitelli is looking forward to the chance to go one step further

SEVEN years, and three clubs, on from her AFLW debut, Sydney forward Rebecca Privitelli hit her straps in 2023.

A career-best season in the red and white was, however, cruelled by a Lisfranc injury not even a quarter into the side's maiden AFLW final against Gold Coast in November.

"Obviously pretty bad timing when it happened," Privitelli told AFL.com.au.

"(I was) so supported with the rehab team and the medical team we have here. So, it's been a big seven months."

The injury and rehab process were fresh challenges for Privitelli, offering a chance for a new perspective on the game that she has played for most of her life.

"I've played footy for close to 20-something years now," Privitelli said.

"I haven't had a challenge like this before, it was a different experience and I kind of feel like I've looked at all the challenges that I've had as something that's made me better in the long run.

"So yes, it's hard and it was different, but I'm seeing different parts of my game that I was able to improve on in that time. And I'm really hoping it shows out there in the next couple of months."

Initially drafted to Carlton for the inaugural AFLW season back in 2017, Privitelli played five of a possible seven games before moving to Greater Western Sydney as a free agent the following year.

It took some time for Privitelli to find her feet at the Giants, playing just one game in 2018 before taking a year out of the game to decide if the elite footy environment was for her.

Turns out, it was, and 22 games over the following three seasons came with the added bonus of the 2020 Mark of the Year award. But the best of Privitelli was to ultimately come after a shift to Sydney in the final round of AFLW expansion in 2022.

"It took me a long time," Privitelli said about reaching her best form.

"Firstly, I think the environment that I'm in, I love my footy here. I think playing good footy comes from being in an environment where you just love playing, and I think that's a really big part of it.

"But I think the way we play our footy, it's really exciting and for me as a key forward, some of the delivery you get when you've got Montana Ham and Chloe Molloy delivering you the footy, it's a pretty good place to be ahead of the footy."

Privitelli's breakout season was backed up by the numbers, kicking 15 goals – equalling her total career return before she joined the Swans – and also finishing second in the League for marks inside 50 across the home and away season.

It all came while the forward balanced a career as a firefighter outside of footy, often pulling 24 hour shifts on the eve of games.

That meant that her foot injury significantly impacted not just her off season preparations, but her day job.

"I had to go on light duties for probably close to six months or so," Privitelli said.

"The fire brigade were awesome in supporting me and making sure I had a role there for me still, but it was a good opportunity to learn a different part of the brigade. But I was very keen to get back on the track as soon as I could."

She was still rehabilitating her foot when Sydney played its five VFLW games earlier in the year, but is now back into full training and ready to attack the season alongside some personnel changes in Sydney's forward line.

The Swans added Gold Coast forward Giselle Davies and teenagers Holly Cooper and Sarah Grunden over the summer, all of whom will feature in the forward 50 for the side this year, while the evolution of other teammates like Ham, Cynthia Hamilton, and Sofia Hurley has Privitelli excited.

"I think there's plenty of potential. We've got a great group and we all love playing footy together," Privitelli said.

"But we're going to have to work really hard because if you look at the benchmark, and you look at Adelaide and Brisbane, they have really good sides.

"So, we've got a lot of work to do if we want to get there."