Two players suspended for illicit substances is hardly an ideal off-season, but Scott Gowans says it was a good test for his side's culture

Scott Gowans looks on ahead of Sydney's elimination final against Gold Coast on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach Scott Gowans has admitted that sanctions handed down to Lexi Hamilton and Paige Sheppard during the off-season were a good test of the club's culture.

Following a remarkable surge into AFLW finals in just its second season, Sydney was hit with off-field concerns over the summer, with both Hamilton and Sheppard suspended by the AFL for two matches for 'engaging in conduct unbecoming'.

The sanctions came as a result of being charged by police in December for being in possession of an illicit substance.

"It was a really good test of our culture, and I reckon we passed with flying colours," Gowans told AFL.com.au.

"Clearly (we were) really disappointed in both of them, but they were really good at being able to come back to the group, do what they had to do, apologise. We just look forward to seeing them back in the team.

"There's no less or more expectation on them other than just to do their job, and that was something that we built from last year was if you play your role in the squad, whether that's being selected or not selected, there is a role to play."

Alexia Hamilton in action during Sydney's elimination final against Gold Coast on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The pair will miss Sydney's season-opening clash with Collingwood, and the following week's match against St Kilda.

After a strong season in which the Swans not only reached their first finals series, but achieved a finals win, coming off a low base, the Swans now enter the 2024 NAB AFLW season with expectation on their shoulders.

Dealing with this external expectation is the next big challenge for Gowans' side, as it works to continue stepping forward, rather than falling backward.

"I love the saying that hungry dogs run faster. It's a really good saying and I can tell that we're hungry," Gowans said.

"I think the expectation will wash over us a little bit, because we're so young, and with being young, it still has that little bit of naivety to it. So, they're really focused in on listening and wanting to be educated on not just how they go on-field, but how the mindset and the philosophy stuff goes as well."

Paige Sheppard on the boundary line during Sydney's clash with Geelong in NAB AFLW round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Prior to Sydney's round one match last year against Greater Western Sydney, albeit still being winless at the time, Gowans threw some barbs across town.

"It's no disrespect to them, but they're probably the least-performing side out of the inaugural clubs. So they've got a bit of work to do with that, which is fine, and we think we'll get there quicker than them," he said at the time.

"We know we're on the right path, and it's really important for us to realise we're not coming up against a side that's performed really well."

The bluster worked, with the Swans defeating the Giants in that game to notch their maiden win.

Scott Gowans and Sofia Hurley celebrate Sydney's elimination win over Gold Coast on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Looking back at his attempt to inflame the cross-town rivalry, Gowans said it wasn't just an effort to build interest in the game, but to pile some pressure on his own side.

"Last year we tried to build the pressure deliberately, which started in round one with GWS," Gowans said.

That decision was one made with a long-term focus, designed to teach his young team how to deal with external pressure, setting it up for what will present this year. It will become especially important in the back half of the season whereby Sydney will face five of last year's finalists in its last six weeks of the season, including both Grand Finalists.

The Swans will kick off the 2024 NAB AFLW season against Collingwood on Friday, August 30 at North Sydney Oval.