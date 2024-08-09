Up to 10 clubs are competing to convince 21-year-old volleyballer to join as potential AFLW ruck star

Caitie Tipping in action for Australia at the AVC Challenge Cup in Manila, Philippines in May 2024. Picture: Instagram/@caitie.tipping

AS MANY as 10 NAB AFLW clubs are battling over the signing of talented Australian volleyballer Caitie Tipping in the belief she could become the competition's next star from another sport.

It's understood that Tipping, who stands at 191cm, has already visited a number of AFLW clubs following a volleyball career that has included stints in the United States and Sweden.

Sydney, Geelong and Hawthorn are among the sides to have displayed the most significant interest in Tipping, though Brisbane, Collingwood, St Kilda, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Fremantle and Essendon have also shown a level of interest.

The 23-year-old is part of the Australian women's national volleyball program and is expected to compete in volleyball events over the coming weeks, but AFLW clubs have been on high alert given her impending switch to football.

Multiple AFLW list managers contacted by AFL.com.au have been extremely impressed by the few glimpses of Tipping's football skills they have seen, convinced of her potential to become a key player in the coming years.

Tipping's height and athleticism, as well as her willingness to learn, have been demonstrated across several sessions with the clubs that are now clamouring over her signature.

The race for Tipping has been sparked further by the lack of genuine rucks coming through this year's Telstra AFLW Draft, which will be an entirely national draft for the first time in the competition's history.

Tipping, who also played competitive soccer as a goalkeeper as a junior, earned a scholarship at the University of South Alabama in the USA before signing for Linkoping Volleyball Club in Sweden back in 2021.

As a cross-sport athlete, Tipping would be eligible to join any club of her choosing at the end of the 2024 season via its rookie list and wouldn't have to enter December's national draft.