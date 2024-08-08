When Brodie Grundy was weighing up a move to Sydney, former Magpie Chloe Molloy was his first port of call

Chloe Molloy and Brodie Grundy. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN SOME ways, Sydney fans can thank Chloe Molloy for Brodie Grundy's arrival at in the Harbour City.

The club's AFLW co-captain was one of the people Grundy consulted as he considered a move from Melbourne to the Swans during last year's trade period.

"I actually called her as part of my due diligence coming up here," Grundy told AFL.com.au.

"I got on the blower, and I said 'Chloe, it's your old mate, I'm thinking about coming up, what can you tell me about the group and the environment as a whole?'"

Evidently Molloy's first season with the Swans was positive enough to convince the two-time All-Australian to head to his third club.

Since joining Sydney, Grundy has thrived, averaging 32.6 hitouts and 18.9 disposals in his best return since 2021.

Meanwhile, Molloy landed at Sydney last year and was quickly ratified as co-captain, leading the side's surge up the ladder after a winless maiden campaign the year prior, and named All-Australian for the third time.

The pair met back when they were both at Collingwood, with Grundy arriving for the 2013 season, and Molloy joining the club five years later in 2018.

"There was a young whippersnapper getting around," Grundy said of Molloy's arrival with a laugh.

For Molloy, there was already a sense of respect when it came to Grundy, having watched him emerge as one of the best rucks across the competition. Still just a teenager when she was drafted, walking in was a little intimidating.

"Instantly there's just like this aura around you," Molloy said to Grundy.

"It just kind of calms you."

Brodie Grundy with the Swans cheer squad after Sydney's win over Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

And while at Collingwood it was Grundy getting around Molloy as she took her first steps into her career, now she has been able to pay him back in a way.

"You're going into the Collingwood Football Club that's been a men's program for however many years, 120 years, it can be pretty daunting. So, I just try to put my arm around and welcome, and she's returned the favour so many years on," Grundy said.

Mutual respect was born not only out of each other's character, but by their impressive footballing ability, and an awareness of their position within the community as elite athletes.

"I think Chloe's got a really strong grip on the opportunity she has right now, with a keen eye for the runway going forward," Grundy said.

"She has that perspective around doing what she needs to do today, and playing as well as she can, but then also leading what is a really exciting Swans program."

Chloe Molloy poses during Sydney's 2024 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

While their initial bond came due to their shared black and white stripes, a love for music is what really solidified the friendship.

"Do you know what I will talk about? Her taste in music," Grundy said as he lent forward in his chair.

"Even when I was injured, just in the gym at Collingwood, she was always on the tunes and there was a lot of crossover there."

Since reuniting in Sydney, the pair have been heading out to gigs together, including Taylor Swift's Eras tour earlier this year.

"We did go to Taylor Swift together, that was fun. And I must confess, I only knew a couple of songs, but by the end of the night I was frothing it. It was actually the best production I've been to," Grundy recalled, before the pair called out to the public for any future gig suggestions.

But now it's crunch time. Grundy is preparing for his first finals series in the red and white, while Molloy is focused on backing up Sydney's surge into the finals last year.

It all begins for the AFLW program on Friday, August 30, after the club earned the season opener off the back of strong form both on and off the field.

"It's not just us, the playing group," Molloy said.

"It's the whole football club and, you know, we speak about our fans and members being the lifeline, them as well coming to games and rocking up and showing up and coming in masses, and I think the AFL just go 'How can we not give that football club the opening round?'

"If anything, I'm just so grateful that in the third season of a young program to be given the opening (game), I'm stoked. I'm stoked as captain of the side, but also just for the club as a whole."

Players gather for a group shot during Sydney's 2024 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

And will Grundy be there for the season opener?

"Absolutely I'll be there," he said while hi-fiving Molloy.

"I'm the waterboy."