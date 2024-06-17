Janelle Cuthbertson has been named as Port Adelaide's new captain

Janelle Cuthbertson poses during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at the Flour Shed on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has appointed its successor to Erin Phillips, with key defender Janelle Cuthbertson named the club's second AFLW captain.

Cuthbertson is in her second season at the club, having started her AFLW career at Fremantle, following a previous sporting history in tennis.

The 33-year-old was co-vice captain for the Power last year, serving under the now-retired Phillips.

Cuthbertson will change jumper numbers from 25 to one, the nominated captain's number across men's and women's football at the club.

"Port Adelaide is such an esteemed club with such a rich history and it's an honour to be able to wear the No.1," Cuthbertson said.

"To be voted in by your peers and your teammates, being trusted to run out there and lead the team and captain this club is something I'm not going to take for granted and I know my family is very proud.

"Coming over here just over 12 months ago, my goal was to earn my stripes and earn the respect of my teammates and show them that I was here for them, and this club has very quickly become home for me. It's my family – I've been welcomed with open arms."

Justine Mules-Robinson has been appointed vice-captain, with Ange Foley and inclusion Ash Saint rounding out the leadership group.

"I worked a lot with Ange and 'Juzzy' last year, and I'm really excited to welcome Ash into the group as well," Cuthbertson said.

"I think between the four of us, we've got a really strong group and we’re really diverse in the way that we lead, how we establish relationships and how we work with the team.

Janelle Cuthbertson handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm really excited to work with the girls to get the best out of our side."

Both Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney will also be appointing new captains this year, after Chelsea Randall and Alicia Eva announced they were stepping down at the end of last season.