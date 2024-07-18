There's been plenty of changes at Fremantle in recent times, but as Gemma Bastiani discovers, there is a sense of ease around the Dockers' program

Emma O’Driscoll takes a selfie with the team during Fremantle's photo day at Cockburn ARC on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is a club in transition.

This year will be its second under coach Lisa Webb, it has recently announced a change in captaincy from Hayley Miller to Angelique Stannett, and six new players have arrived during the off-season.

But roaming around its facilities in Cockburn, there is a sense of ease around the program. Recent recruit Ash Brazill jokes about visitors pulling on the boots to join training as Winnie the wellbeing dog bounces around, and every voice is a welcome addition during team meetings.

A program in flux

"I think this year it's really refreshing," co-vice-captain Laura Pugh told AFL.com.au, sitting in the team meeting auditorium before a jam-packed training day kicked off.

The club's main mantra 'For the Anchor' is plastered across the back wall in huge white letters on a deep purple background, and on one wall is a plaque with the Dockers' values written in local Indigenous language, also with phonetic spelling.

Pugh is the kind of player who exemplifies many of these values. She has been a pillar of consistency down back in recent years, debuting in round one, 2019 against Melbourne as one of six new faces in the team and playing 52 of a possible 57 games since.

Laura Pugh chases the loose ball during the match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Fremantle Oval in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Club stalwarts Stannett, Kiara Bowers, and Philipa Seth also played their first game at Casey Fields that day as Fremantle snagged its first AFLW win outside of Western Australia.

"Oh boy, it gives me goosebumps that that was my debut. It was such an incredible game," Pugh said as her eyes lit up.

Since that day, just seven players remain on the list: Ebony Antonio, Miller, Gabby O'Sullivan, Seth, Bowers, Stannett, and Pugh herself. Kara Antonio also played that game, and has this season taken up an assistant coaching role (defenders) with the program.

Unfortunately for the Dockers, neither Stannett nor Bowers will be playing this year due to an ACL injury and pregnancy, respectively. But this means players like Pugh must up their leadership in their own way.

"It's going to be a challenge, without them. They're such great athletes and people, and their leadership is second to none," Pugh said.

"We don't need to fill their shoes, but people can grow and take their own role to that next level."

For Pugh, taking her game to the next level may mean time spent up forward, a role she played to great effect in a scratch match against West Coast earlier in the year.

"I love to kick snags. I've only ever kicked one in AFLW, but I guess I'm striving to get to the 1,000 like Buddy," Pugh said with her signature wit, before getting herself back on track.

"It's been really good learning a few new things … hopefully I find out a few tricks of how to stop some forwards. And I get a bit of a break from having to play on Aine Tighe at training."

A leadership handover

Another big change heading into the season was a captaincy handover from Miller to Stannett, a decision made by a full AFLW program vote.

Externally the choice to do so was curious, given Stannett's inactivity this year, but observing the group in action, Stannett's elevation makes sense.

Miller is a quiet, stoic leader, someone who puts a team on her back with an impressive footy ability. This was never more evident than 2022 (S6) where Miller had a stunning breakout season in her first at the helm, named as the All-Australian vice-captain as the Dockers progressed to a preliminary final.

Hayley Miller talks to the players before the start of the match between Fremantle and Sydney at Fremantle Oval in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But things have changed for Fremantle.

The playing list is in flux and as younger, less experienced athletes work to integrate themselves, Stannett's leadership style is what the club needs in this exact moment.

Donning a big, awkward knee brace, Stannett works hard to get around the group as it moves through its warm-ups. She checks in with teammates as they wander past her, and gets involved in handball drills where she can.

So, it is no surprise when fellow knee injury rehabber Serena Gibbs emerges from the gym, sidles up next to Stannett, and quietly points to her own brace-less leg.

Not only does Stannett animatedly celebrate Gibbs' milestone, but she gathers the group together to point it out across the whole playing list.

This sort of overt captaincy style will permeate the group, whether Stannett is on the field or not.

A connected group

The day kicked off with a leadership and connectivity session. What is immediately evident is how comfortable everyone in the room is when it comes to contributing to the conversation.

An ability to switch between fun banter, and more serious conversation is impressive, and it is the way they flick the switch in such a way that creates such a solid environment.

Webb offers a brief break in concentration by sharing two photos of her family – husband Marc and her two young sons – while explaining the antics behind said photos, then brings things back to footy with examples of training vision focused on the key points of the session ahead.

Back outside, the rain continuously threatens, then clears. Former AFL player Zac Langdon, now an assistant coach focused on skills and fundamentals, leads a session while on crutches himself. Current Fremantle AFL player Josh Corbett, also an AFLW specialist coach, brings a bolder energy to the group.

Kara Antonio's voice carries across the field during drills, while Webb's enthusiastic encouragement of players in her own drill – high balls off the boot of the head coach herself for high marking practice – competes for airtime.

Kara Antonio celebrates her last AFLW match during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The loudest, most fervent voice for the session, however, is Gabby O'Sullivan. She is one of the players needed to fill the void of Bowers and Stannett this year, not only due to her ability in the midfield, but the respect she holds at the club.

The education piece

After a chance to shower and change out of a wet kit thanks to a short, but heavy downpour, the players regroup for the last session of the day.

It was an opportunity for players to learn about their options around fertility and pregnancy as athletes, and how to best support their bodies through menstrual cycles.

The session is run by club doctor Ione Patten, who clearly has a strong connection with the playing group, and holds attention with ease despite being last up for the day. The players are content to ask questions on a topic that can prove highly personal.

Discreet examples of support and care are more evident in this gentle session. Recent inactive replacement signing Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster first sits alone behind her teammates before Ebony Antonio quietly calls her to move to a seat beside her, closer to the group.

Emma O'Driscoll sends the support back toward Patten as well, assuring the doctor that her explanations of complex medical processes are clear and understood.

It is the kind of environment in which a strong program can be rebuilt – the current task at hand for Webb.

The Dockers are in safe hands, from top down, and from here it will simply be about maintaining the patience to grow once more.