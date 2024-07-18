(L-R): Ben Lefebvre, Jack Kennedy, Ben Myatt, Mitch Bellingham, Adam Bailes and Ned Welsh; Front: Courtney Stelling, Jenna Green, Olivia Grcic, Monique Galea and Gen Devenish. Picture: AFL Photos

The umpiring panel has been announced for the 2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at ETU Stadium on Sunday.

The umpiring panel features the highest representation of women appointed to the rebel VFLW grand final in the competition’s history.



Five women have been selected to officiate the premiership decider, equating to 45 per cent of the 11-member umpiring panel. The figure is up from 10 percent for last year’s Grand Final.



The three field umpires appointed for the 2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final are Gen Devenish, Adam Bailes and Ned Welsh, with Ben Lefebvre named the emergency.



Monique Galea, Olivia Grcic, Mitch Bellingham and Ben Myatt are the selected boundary umpires, with Jenna Green and Jack Kennedy the appointed goal umpires. Courtney Stelling is the emergency goal umpire.



All five women selected on the 2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final umpiring panel are part of the AFL’s Women in Umpiring Accelerator program.



The program currently has 40 umpires from across field, boundary, and goal umpiring disciplines.



Each umpire has a dedicated coach who provides additional support to their state coaching program by observing their weekly matches, providing specific coaching, and mentoring to accelerate their individual development.



AFL Executive General Manager Football Laura Kane congratulated the umpires on their appointment in the 2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final.



“All umpires selected to the 2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final have performed to a high level this year and thoroughly deserve their selection,” Ms Kane said.



“I want to congratulate each field, boundary and goal umpire selected and thank every umpire who has officiated in the VFLW this season.



“Having a record number of women in the Grand Final umpiring panel is a testament to the work being done by the coaches and umpires in the Women in Umpiring Accelerator program.



“The AFL continues to invest in talent pathways and umpiring at all levels of the game and we look forward to these umpires continuing to rise through the umpiring ranks into the future.”



Continue below for profiles on the 2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final umpiring panel.



FIELD UMPIRES



GEN DEVENISH

Devenish is in her fourth year on the development list and is also on the Women in Umpiring Accelerator program and AFLW lists, both positions she has retained this season. She is originally from the EFNL and has worked extremely hard to improve her umpiring skills to get her to this stage of her career.



ADAM BAILES

Bailes joined the State League field umpire development list this year and has fitted into the environment extremely well, as shown by earning selection to the rebel VFLW Grand Final in his debut season. Originally from the VAFA, Bailes has developed well across the season both on and off field.



NED WELSH

Welsh joined the development list last year but unfortunately missed a significant part of the season due to injury. Joining the list from the NFNL, he worked hard to get himself fit and back on the park this year and has shown real improvement throughout the season, both on and off the field.



BEN LEFEBVRE (emergency)

Like Welsh, Lefebvre missed a significant part of his debut season in 2023 due to injury. Hailing from the VAFA, he worked hard to get himself fit this year and improved significantly in all aspects.



BOUNDARY UMPIRES



MONIQUE GALEA

Galea is in here second year on the list. She has worked hard on her throw-ins, running and composure during games. Galea brought a high fitness level into the pre-season, which has led her to being a consistent performer across the season and deservingly earning her first rebel VFLW Grand Final appointment.



OLIVIA GRCIC

A third-year development list member, Grcic did a power of work in the pre-season, in particular on her running style. Not only a talented umpire, she is also active in coaching and game reviews.



MITCH BELLINGHAM

In his first year as part of the VFL development squad, Bellingham has run a variety of games across the rebel VFLW and Coates Talent League in 2024, with selection a reward for his consistency and development across the season.



BEN MYATT

Ben is in his second year on the list after crossing from the VAFA. His development, in particular his throw-ins, along with his consistency has meant his umpiring has continually improved.



GOAL UMPIRES



JENNA GREEN

Green is in her second season at State League level and has made an outstanding start to her career. She officiated the 2023 Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final and won the coaches award, highlighting her exceptional skills and dedication. Green has been added to the 2024 AFLW umpires list.



JACK KENNEDY

Kennedy is in his second year umpiring in the State League since crossing from the Yarra Ranges. He showcased his skills by officiating in the 2023 Coates Talent League Girls finals series.



COURTNEY STELLING (emergency)

Stelling is in her second year on the list and has already achieved significant milestones, including the 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Girls, the 2023 Coates Talent League Girls finals and this year’s Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 Girls.





2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final

North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs

Sunday, July 21 at 12:10pm AEST

ETU Stadium

Free entry