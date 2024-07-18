She's played predominantly as a forward for her whole career, but Melbourne is looking to move Tayla Harris into a new role this season

Tayla Harris in action during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE will trial AFLW superstar Tayla Harris in a new defensive role this season in one of the competition's most high-profile positional switches.

Harris has long been one of the League's premier key forwards and ranks sixth all-time for AFLW goals, but has been training as a defender since the Demons returned to pre-season duties last month.

Melbourne has been looking to maximise Harris' contested aerial strengths through the positional change, hopeful the supremely talented 27-year-old can become one of the competition's best interceptors across half-back.

The Dees are also optimistic Harris will be one of their primary ball movers from the defensive half, looking to take advantage of the depth and penetration in her kicking that has long been a key facet to her game.

Tayla Harris (left) in action at a Melbourne training session on November 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Harris is currently battling a shoulder injury, sustained during a pre-season training camp in Anglesea earlier this month, though the club is confident it will be able to unleash her in the new role during at least one of its upcoming pre-season practice matches.

Melbourne is due to face Carlton (August 10) and Port Adelaide (August 18) in scratch matches, before beginning its 2024 AFLW campaign with a trip to GMHBA Stadium to face Geelong on August 31.

Harris, who has kicked 61 goals from 69 AFLW appearances, has been predominantly used in a key forward post since arriving at Melbourne ahead of the 2022 season but has also enjoyed promising stints through the ruck.

(L-R): Tyla Hanks, Tayla Harris and Maeve Chaplin pose for a photo during the 2023 W Awards on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

She ranks No.1 for contested marks in the AFLW's history with 116, some way clear of Sabrina Frederick (84) in second. She also ranks No.1 for marks inside-50 with 116, significantly ahead of Jesse Wardlaw (82) in second.

However, a prolific Demons outfit got solid returns from Eden Zanker (23 goals), Kate Hore (20 goals) and Alyssa Bannan (13 goals) last season, enabling coach Mick Stinear the freedom to trial Harris in a new defensive post this off-season.

Melbourne also lost key defensive depth during last year's Trade Period with two-time All-Australian Libby Birch joining North Melbourne and youngster Charlotte Wilson heading to Gold Coast.