FANS will be able to get their first taste of AFLW action for 2024 with a series of pre-season matches set to kick off in early August.
Ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, which kicks off on August 30, teams will tune up with one match simulation and one practice match.
It's been a long off-season and plenty has changed since Brisbane won the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final.
Players have changed clubs, stars have announced they'll sit out the season, and new coaches have been appointed.
Fans will be able to catch their first glimpse of their team - and rivals - from August 6, when a weekend of match simulations kick off.
Each of these match sims will be different, with the number of quarters, quarter-length and player rotations totally up to the clubs to determine.
The following weekend will see proper practice matches of regulation length.
Access to practice matches is free, and all the action will be livestreamed on club websites.
Access to match simulations is at each club's discretion, so be sure to check with clubs closer to the date.
MATCH SIMULATIONS
Friday, August 9
Gold Coast v Brisbane at Austworld Oval, 12pm AEST
Carlton v Melbourne at IKON Park, 5pm AEST
West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, 5pm AWST
Saturday, August 10
St Kilda v North Melbourne at RSEA Park, 12pm AEST
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the Swinburne Centre, 1pm AEST
Hawthorn v Essendon at Caulfield Grammar, Wheelers Hill Campus, 1pm AEST
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Blacktown International Sports Park, 2.30pm AEST
Geelong v Collingwood at GMHBA Stadium, 2.30pm AEST
Sunday, August 11
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Central Oval, Port Augusta, 1pm ACST
PRACTICE MATCHES
Friday, August 16
West Coast v St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park, 1.30pm AWST
Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.15pm AEST
Saturday, August 17
Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Blacktown International Sports Park, 11am AEST
Fremantle v Collingwood at Fremantle Oval, 10am AWST
Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 1pm AEST
Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 2pm AEST
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium, 5.15pm AEST
Sunday, August 18
Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 11am ACST
Adelaide v Carlton at Thomas Farms Oval, Unley, 1pm ACST