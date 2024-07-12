Fans will be able to get their first glimpse of AFLW action for 2024 with two weeks of pre-season matches locked in

Jess Hosking in action during a practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS will be able to get their first taste of AFLW action for 2024 with a series of pre-season matches set to kick off in early August.

Ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, which kicks off on August 30, teams will tune up with one match simulation and one practice match.

It's been a long off-season and plenty has changed since Brisbane won the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final.

Players have changed clubs, stars have announced they'll sit out the season, and new coaches have been appointed.

Fans will be able to catch their first glimpse of their team - and rivals - from August 6, when a weekend of match simulations kick off.

Eloise Jones in action during a practice match between Adelaide and Geelong on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Each of these match sims will be different, with the number of quarters, quarter-length and player rotations totally up to the clubs to determine.

The following weekend will see proper practice matches of regulation length.

Access to practice matches is free, and all the action will be livestreamed on club websites.

Access to match simulations is at each club's discretion, so be sure to check with clubs closer to the date.

MATCH SIMULATIONS

Friday, August 9

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Austworld Oval, 12pm AEST

Carlton v Melbourne at IKON Park, 5pm AEST

West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, 5pm AWST

Saturday, August 10

St Kilda v North Melbourne at RSEA Park, 12pm AEST

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the Swinburne Centre, 1pm AEST

Hawthorn v Essendon at Caulfield Grammar, Wheelers Hill Campus, 1pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Blacktown International Sports Park, 2.30pm AEST

Geelong v Collingwood at GMHBA Stadium, 2.30pm AEST

Sunday, August 11

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Central Oval, Port Augusta, 1pm ACST

PRACTICE MATCHES

Friday, August 16

West Coast v St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park, 1.30pm AWST

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.15pm AEST

Saturday, August 17

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Blacktown International Sports Park, 11am AEST

Fremantle v Collingwood at Fremantle Oval, 10am AWST

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 1pm AEST

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 2pm AEST

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium, 5.15pm AEST

Sunday, August 18

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 11am ACST

Adelaide v Carlton at Thomas Farms Oval, Unley, 1pm ACST