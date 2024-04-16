The League is set to confirm the appointment of a new general manager of AFLW on Tuesday

The 2023 NAB AFL Women's premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is set to confirm the appointment of marketing and strategy expert Emma Moore as the new general manager of AFLW on Wednesday.

Moore will join the AFL from a senior executive career at NAB, where she has most recently led stakeholder engagement and business strategy development execution.

Her four daughters have all played football, including one who has represented Oakleigh Chargers in the Coates Talent League Girls competition.

Moore will take up the role after the inaugural GM of women's football, Nicole Livingstone, departed after the 2023 NAB AFL Women's Grand Final following seven years in the role.

The 2024 AFLW season will expand to 11 regular-season games, which could be played across a 10-week span that includes a 'Festival of Footy' to ensure the competition, including the Grand Final, Trade Period and AFLW Draft are all completed before Christmas.