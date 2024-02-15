With the AFLW season set to extend to 11 rounds in 2024, some clubs are preparing for some of those matches to be condensed into a shorter timeframe

Brisbane players celebrate during the 2023 AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW teams are preparing for the prospect of playing three games in two weeks at a point during the 2024 season.

The AFL recently announced the season start date of August 30, but not the number of weeks of the season nor the date of the Grand Final.

The recently agreed CBA set out the 2024 season would see each team playing 11 games.

But with the season once again starting at the end of August, 11 weeks plus finals, a trade period and draft would see the latter happen a few days before Christmas.

Last year the draft was held seven days before Christmas, and while clubs were comfortable with that arrangement – ensuring draftees have certainty for work and study commitments – any closer would prove difficult.

Players pose for a photo during the 2023 AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photo

One option the AFL may potentially look to employ would be a "festival of football" in the weeks around the AFL men's Grand Final, which is Saturday, September 27.

Clubs have not been briefed on the future fixture, but are preparing for a variety of outcomes.

While the CBA mandates certain breaks between AFL matches, it does not for AFLW matches, a key distinction which could pave the way for a condensed fixture.

Over the past two seasons, the AFLW have played a variety of games outside of the traditional weekend structure in Grand Final week – Thursday nights, Friday day games on grounds surrounding the MCG precinct (AIA Centre, Swinburne Centre) and Saturday morning before the men's decider.

Non-Victorian clubs like Sydney, Fremantle and Brisbane have previously used the period as an opportunity to stay in Melbourne for a longer period of time in a quasi-mid-season camp.

The late September period also coincides with the school holidays in Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland, with New South Wales and South Australia starting on September 28.