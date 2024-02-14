The 2024 AFLW season will start in the last weekend of August, but it's still unknown if the season will be 10 or 11 weeks in length

Sydney players celebrate a goal during round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has confirmed the 2024 AFLW season will once again start during the last weekend of August.

The timing coincides with the pre-finals bye in the AFL men's competition, as has been the case for the past two seasons.

The recently signed CBA lays out that there will be 11 games per team in the 2024 season.

The AFL did not confirm if the competition would indeed extend the length of the season to accomodate the extra round, saying the fixture for the season would be "announced in due course".

A 10-round season and four weeks of finals would see the Grand Final played on the weekend of November 30, while an 11-round season would push the premiership decider to the weekend of December 7.

Learn More 22:51

Last season saw the Grand Final played on December 3, the trade period run from December 7-14 and the Draft held December 18, giving certainty to players moving interstate and needing to lock away study and work commitments.

The official start of pre-season has been locked in for the week starting Monday, June 3, giving three months (including the week leading into the first match) for training.

Most clubs have been offering voluntary sessions over the off-season, which for non-finalist clubs runs for eight months.

Players are now on 12-month contracts for the first time, recognising the work required to maintain fitness and skills outside of the season.

A number of clubs will opt to roll select players through the state league competitions, particularly young footballers who may not have received much game time in last season's AFLW competition.

"After a record-breaking season eight and our best finals campaign in our history, the NAB AFLW competition is poised to go from strength to strength this year and are looking forward to having the players back on the training ground in early June," AFL EGM football Laura Kane said.

"We’re pleased to launch the NAB AFLW Season during the pre-finals bye once again which gives the competition a clear window to get off to a great start and build momentum ahead of another incredible season."