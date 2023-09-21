The future of the AFLW competition looks a little clearer after the signing of a collective bargaining agreement between the League and the players

Giants players celebrate a goal during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW season will increase to 12 games in 2025, with the potential to increase to 14 matches by 2027, after a collective bargaining agreement was struck between the AFL and the players' union.

The landmark deal, which will cover both AFLW and AFL players for the first time in history, was announced on Thursday afternoon after months of negotiations between the League and the AFL Players' Association, and will run for five years until 2027.

AFLW players will also receive a 29 per cent pay rise, effective immediately. This will see the average AFLW player pay rise to $60,000 for the 2023 season, up from $46,000. It will rise to $82,000 by 2027.

The decision to lengthen the season to 14 matches by 2027 is dependent upon reaching "key audience metrics", a statement from the AFL Players' Association and the AFL outlined.

"The key audience metrics will be modelled off metrics achieved in the Season Two (2018) which at its most basic level saw on average 6,000 fans a game and 100,000 broadcast viewers. The AFL and AFLPA will now work together on executing an accelerated marketing plan designed to build greater support for the AFLW competition," the statement said.

The increased player payments mean more than 90 AFLW players will be paid more than $100,000 for the 2023 season (inclusive of additional services agreements such as marketing contracts), up from 40 players in season seven.

AFLW total player payments will now amount to more than $32.3mil, up from $25mil in season seven.

Overall, AFLW players will be paid 77 per cent more on average, while AFL and AFLW players will jointly receive 31.7 per cent of the League's football revenue

AFLW players will also now be able to sign multi-year contracts, bringing the competition into alignment with the men's competition.

AFLW players who move states to join a different team will now receive relocation and travel benefits equitable with the AFL competition.

"Our AFLW players receive another immediate boost after an historic 94 per cent increase last season, and the opportunity is ahead of the competition to continue to grow in length if we can reach some key support metrics that have been achieved before," AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.

"Together we will focus on expanding crowds and TV audience for the women’s competition while working to engage more women and girls to take up football."

"While bringing together men and women in the one agreement has taken time, ultimately the AFL and AFLPA wanted the same thing – that is to ensure the players are well remunerated, their development is well resourced, their welfare is continued to be prioritised and we can still continue to keep the game affordable and accessible for fans and continue to grow and support footy at every level," AFL CEO-elect Andrew Dillon said.

"While the financial aspects of this agreement are vital and we are thrilled at the outcome achieved, this was much more than a pay deal," AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh said.

"We believed this deal provided an opportunity for the AFL industry to significantly advance the AFLW competition, lead the way in respect to the support provided to past and present players, continue to improve the health and safety of players and work more proactively and collaboratively in areas relating to gender and race. This deal achieves all of these objectives."