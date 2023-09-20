Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round four

Eden Zanker (left) and Alyssa Bannan embrace during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Ruby Schleicher is still at least three weeks away from returning to play, with Collingwood finally putting a timeline on the important defender's recovery from a foot issue.

Listed as 'TBC' for the past few weeks, the Pies are hopeful of Schleicher's return with a month, with fellow defender Lauren Butler also 1-3 weeks away from returning.

After missing most of Saturday's match against the Western Bulldogs with an ankle issue, Alyssa Bannan faces a fitness test ahead of Friday night's clash against Hawthorn.

The Saints have ruled J'Noemi Anderson out for two weeks after 18-year-old sustained a concussion on Sunday, while Adelaide's Stevie Lee-Thompson will miss at least a week with a back issue.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah Allan Hamstring 5 weeks Najwa Allen Hamstring 3 weeks Hannah Munyard Hip Test Stevie-Lee Thompson Back 1-2 weeks Updated: September 19, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dakota Davidson Suspension Round 5 Jade Pregelj ACL Season Ruby Svarc Calf Test Taylor Smith Hamstring Test Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gen Lawson-Tavan Suspension Round 6 Kerryn Peterson Knee 1-2 weeks Tahlia Read Ankle Test Paige Trudgeon Knee Test Daisy Walker Shoulder 1-2 weeks Chloe Wrigley Hamstring Test Updated: September 6, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Barnett Ankle 8-12 weeks Lauren Butler Foot 1-3 weeks Eliza James Syndesmosis 1-3 weeks Jo Lin Foot Test Ruby Schleicher Foot 2-4 weeks Charlotte Taylor Knee 3-5 weeks Updated: September 19, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daria Bannister Concussion 2 weeks Amber Clarke Knee Test Mia Van Dyke Hip Test Lily-Rose Williamson Foot 6-7 weeks Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabby O’Sullivan Shoulder 1-2 weeks Philipa Seth Hand Test Roxy Roux Shin Test Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Julia Crockett-Grills Suspension Round 5 Gabbi Featherston Wrist 1 week Annabel Johnson Knee 4-6 weeks Anna-Rose Kennedy Foot 4-6 weeks Shelley Scott Calf Test Becky Webster Hamstring Test Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kalinda Howarth ACL Season Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annise Bradfield Foot 2-3 weeks Madi Brazendale Ankle 6-8 weeks Alicia Eva Suspension Round 5 Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zoe Barbakos Concussion Test Tegan Cunningham Hamstring 3-4 weeks Sarah Perkins Calf 4-5 weeks Lou Stephenson Concussion 1 week Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alyssa Bannan Ankle Test Megan Fitzsimon Back Test Sammie Johnson Calf 1 week Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jenna Bruton Calf Test Charli Granville Ribs Test Cassidy Mailer Thigh TBC Kate Shierlaw Hamstring Test Updated: September 19, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Julia Teakle Foot 3-4 weeks Updated: September 18, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Hosking Ankle TBC Meagan Kiely Back 2 weeks Ellie McKenzie Ankle 2-4 weeks Charley Ryan Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN J’Noemi Anderson Concussion 2 weeks Bec Ott Achilles 3-4 weeks Hannah Stuart Knee Season Updated: September 18, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Beesley Knee TBC Montana Ham Foot 1 week Jennifer Higgins ACL Season Kate Reynolds Foot TBC Updated: September 20, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shanae Davison Shoulder Test Emily Elkington Concussion TBC Eleanor Hartill Concussion 2-3 weeks Updated: September 20, 2023