COLLINGWOOD'S Ruby Schleicher is still at least three weeks away from returning to play, with Collingwood finally putting a timeline on the important defender's recovery from a foot issue.
Listed as 'TBC' for the past few weeks, the Pies are hopeful of Schleicher's return with a month, with fellow defender Lauren Butler also 1-3 weeks away from returning.
After missing most of Saturday's match against the Western Bulldogs with an ankle issue, Alyssa Bannan faces a fitness test ahead of Friday night's clash against Hawthorn.
The Saints have ruled J'Noemi Anderson out for two weeks after 18-year-old sustained a concussion on Sunday, while Adelaide's Stevie Lee-Thompson will miss at least a week with a back issue.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sarah Allan
|
Hamstring
|
5 weeks
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
3 weeks
|
Hannah Munyard
|
Hip
|
Test
|
Stevie-Lee Thompson
|
Back
|
1-2 weeks
|Updated: September 19, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Dakota Davidson
|
Suspension
|
Round 5
|
Jade Pregelj
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ruby Svarc
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Taylor Smith
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Gen Lawson-Tavan
|
Suspension
|
Round 6
|
Kerryn Peterson
|
Knee
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tahlia Read
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Paige Trudgeon
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Daisy Walker
|
Shoulder
|
1-2 weeks
|
Chloe Wrigley
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: September 6, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Imogen Barnett
|
Ankle
|
8-12 weeks
|
Lauren Butler
|
Foot
|
1-3 weeks
|
Eliza James
|
Syndesmosis
|
1-3 weeks
|
Jo Lin
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Ruby Schleicher
|
Foot
|
2-4 weeks
|
Charlotte Taylor
|
Knee
|
3-5 weeks
|Updated: September 19, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Daria Bannister
|
Concussion
|
2 weeks
|
Amber Clarke
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Mia Van Dyke
|
Hip
|
Test
|
Lily-Rose Williamson
|
Foot
|
6-7 weeks
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Gabby O’Sullivan
|
Shoulder
|
1-2 weeks
|
Philipa Seth
|
Hand
|
Test
|
Roxy Roux
|
Shin
|
Test
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Julia Crockett-Grills
|
Suspension
|
Round 5
|
Gabbi Featherston
|
Wrist
|
1 week
|
Annabel Johnson
|
Knee
|
4-6 weeks
|
Anna-Rose Kennedy
|
Foot
|
4-6 weeks
|
Shelley Scott
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Becky Webster
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Annise Bradfield
|
Foot
|
2-3 weeks
|
Madi Brazendale
|
Ankle
|
6-8 weeks
|
Alicia Eva
|
Suspension
|
Round 5
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Zoe Barbakos
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Tegan Cunningham
|
Hamstring
|
3-4 weeks
|
Sarah Perkins
|
Calf
|
4-5 weeks
|
Lou Stephenson
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Alyssa Bannan
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Megan Fitzsimon
|
Back
|
Test
|
Sammie Johnson
|
Calf
|
1 week
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jenna Bruton
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Charli Granville
|
Ribs
|
Test
|
Cassidy Mailer
|
Thigh
|
TBC
|
Kate Shierlaw
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: September 19, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Julia Teakle
|
Foot
|
3-4 weeks
|Updated: September 18, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Hosking
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Meagan Kiely
|
Back
|
2 weeks
|
Ellie McKenzie
|
Ankle
|
2-4 weeks
|
Charley Ryan
|
Foot
|
1-2 weeks
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
J’Noemi Anderson
|
Concussion
|
2 weeks
|
Bec Ott
|
Achilles
|
3-4 weeks
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: September 18, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Beesley
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Montana Ham
|
Foot
|
1 week
|
Jennifer Higgins
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kate Reynolds
|
Foot
|
TBC
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Shanae Davison
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Eleanor Hartill
|
Concussion
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: September 20, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Elle Bennetts
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Eleanor Brown
|
Personal
|
Indefinite
|
Millie Brown
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Brianna McFarlane
|
Elbow
|
Test
|
Elizabeth Snell
|
Leg
|
1-2 weeks
|Updated: September 19, 2023