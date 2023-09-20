Eden Zanker (left) and Alyssa Bannan embrace during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Ruby Schleicher is still at least three weeks away from returning to play, with Collingwood finally putting a timeline on the important defender's recovery from a foot issue.

Listed as 'TBC' for the past few weeks, the Pies are hopeful of Schleicher's return with a month, with fellow defender Lauren Butler also 1-3 weeks away from returning.

After missing most of Saturday's match against the Western Bulldogs with an ankle issue, Alyssa Bannan faces a fitness test ahead of Friday night's clash against Hawthorn.

The Saints have ruled J'Noemi Anderson out for two weeks after 18-year-old sustained a concussion on Sunday, while Adelaide's Stevie Lee-Thompson will miss at least a week with a back issue.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sarah Allan

Hamstring

5 weeks

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

3 weeks

Hannah Munyard

Hip

Test

Stevie-Lee Thompson

Back

1-2 weeks
Updated: September 19, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Dakota Davidson

Suspension

Round 5

Jade Pregelj

ACL

Season

Ruby Svarc

Calf

Test

Taylor Smith

Hamstring

Test
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Gen Lawson-Tavan

Suspension

Round 6

Kerryn Peterson

Knee

1-2 weeks

Tahlia Read

Ankle

Test

Paige Trudgeon

Knee

Test

Daisy Walker

Shoulder

1-2 weeks

Chloe Wrigley

Hamstring

Test
Updated: September 6, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Imogen Barnett

Ankle

8-12 weeks

Lauren Butler

Foot

1-3 weeks

Eliza James

Syndesmosis

1-3 weeks

Jo Lin

Foot

Test

Ruby Schleicher

Foot

2-4 weeks

Charlotte Taylor

Knee

3-5 weeks
Updated: September 19, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Daria Bannister

Concussion

2 weeks

Amber Clarke

Knee

Test

Mia Van Dyke

Hip

Test

Lily-Rose Williamson

Foot

6-7 weeks
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Gabby O’Sullivan

Shoulder

1-2 weeks

Philipa Seth

Hand

Test

Roxy Roux

Shin

Test
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Julia Crockett-Grills

Suspension

Round 5

Gabbi Featherston

Wrist

1 week

Annabel Johnson

Knee

4-6 weeks

Anna-Rose Kennedy

Foot

4-6 weeks

Shelley Scott

Calf

Test

Becky Webster

Hamstring

Test
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

Season
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Annise Bradfield

Foot

2-3 weeks

Madi Brazendale

Ankle

6-8 weeks

Alicia Eva

Suspension

Round 5
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Zoe Barbakos

Concussion

Test

Tegan Cunningham

Hamstring

3-4 weeks

Sarah Perkins

Calf

4-5 weeks

Lou Stephenson

Concussion

1 week
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Alyssa Bannan

Ankle

Test

Megan Fitzsimon

Back

Test

Sammie Johnson

Calf

1 week
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jenna Bruton

Calf

Test

Charli Granville

Ribs

Test

Cassidy Mailer

Thigh

TBC

Kate Shierlaw

Hamstring

Test
Updated: September 19, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Julia Teakle

Foot

3-4 weeks
Updated: September 18, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Hosking

Ankle

TBC

Meagan Kiely

Back

2 weeks

Ellie McKenzie

Ankle

2-4 weeks

Charley Ryan

Foot

1-2 weeks
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

J’Noemi Anderson

Concussion

2 weeks

Bec Ott

Achilles

3-4 weeks

Hannah Stuart

Knee

Season
Updated: September 18, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Beesley

Knee

TBC

Montana Ham

Foot

1 week

Jennifer Higgins

ACL

Season

Kate Reynolds

Foot

TBC
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Shanae Davison

Shoulder

Test

Emily Elkington

Concussion

TBC

Eleanor Hartill

Concussion

2-3 weeks
Updated: September 20, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Elle Bennetts

ACL

Season

Eleanor Brown

Personal

Indefinite

Millie Brown

Knee

Test

Brianna McFarlane

Elbow

Test

Elizabeth Snell

Leg

1-2 weeks
Updated: September 19, 2023