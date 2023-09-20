Reporter Sarah Black and social lead Anne Fedorowytsch have taken home awards at the Australian Football Media Association Awards

Sarah Black (left) and Anne Fedorowytsch. Pictures: Supplied

TWO OF AFL Media's brightest talents have won awards at the Australian Football Media Association Awards on Tuesday night, with three others also commended for their work.

Reporter Sarah Black was crowed as the Best AFLW Reporter for her coverage of the 2022 AFLW season seven and the lead up to the 2023 AFLW season, which saw her break the story of a mammoth seven-player trade and report exclusively on an umpire's incorrect call to pay a match-winning free kick to Georgie Prespakis.

The win is recognition for Black's peerless work in the AFLW space, in which she has become a respected voice and sits on the AFLW All-Australian selection panel.

AFL Media's Sarah Black (left) and Anne Fedorowytsch at the 2023 AFMA Awards. Picture: Supplied

AFL social lead Anne Fedorowytsch won the award for Best Diversity and Inclusion Presentation for her social media video of a special moment shared between Geelong captain Joel Selwood and Sam Moorfoot after the Cats' premiership win.

Fedorowytsch's ability to showcase and celebrate the human side of footy was in full display in the clip, which went viral on social media and was shared by overseas media outlets such as ESPN.

Reporter Michael Whiting also received a commendation in the Best Feature Reporting - Print/Online category for his work covering the AFL competition, while photographer Michael Willson was commended for his entry in Best Action Photo.

Graphic designer Liam Bradley received a commendation in the prestigious Clinton Grybas Emerging Talent Award, which recognises up-and-coming talent in football media.