Tarni Evans. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE state leagues settle into their seasons, good sides are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

Exciting draft prospects like Claudia Wright, Molly O'Hehir, and India Rasheed all had strong outings for their respective teams, and Greater Western Sydney defender Tarni Evans had a day out in front of goal.

SANFLW

Glenelg v Woodville-West Torrens

Glenelg remains in control atop the ladder thanks to a 13-point win over Woodville-West Torrens on Friday evening.

Jess Bates continued her fine form with 33 disposals, 12 tackles and eight clearances for Glenelg, and Collingwood father-daughter prospect Violet Patterson didn't hurt her draft chances with 18 disposals and six clearances.

Draft prospect Poppy Scholz, sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda, had 16 disposals and three rebound 50s for the day, returning from an elite netball tournament the previous weekend.

Former AFLW-listed Crow, Eagle, and Lion Mckenzie Dowrick, sister of Port Adelaide's Abbey, hit the scoreboard for Woodville-West Torrens, while former AFLW Saint and Bomber Leah Cutting notched up impressive numbers with 18 tackles and 43 hitouts.

South Adelaide v Central District

Reigning premier Central District has been dealt a blow, losing to South Adelaide by 30 points on Saturday afternoon.

Former AFLW Sun and Demon Jordann Hickey was impressive for the winners with 23 disposals and nine clearances, and ex-Docker and Crow Nikki Nield was equally important with 22 disposals, seven tackles, and a goal.

Sophie Eaton and former AFLW Lion Caitlin Wendland were the goalkickers for the Bulldogs, while Shelby Smith laid 10 tackles in the loss.

Norwood v West Adelaide

West Adelaide edged past Norwood on the ladder with a nine-point win over the Redlegs on Saturday afternoon.

Two-time Adelaide premiership player Hannah Button kicked a goal from her 18 disposals, while also racking up eight clearances and 16 tackles for the winning side.

Former Port Adelaide tall Jade Halfpenny (21 hitouts, 20 disposals) was impressive for Norwood, while Amelia Rusden kicked two of the side's three goals.

Sturt v North Adelaide

North Adelaide came agonisingly close to its first win of the season, falling to Sturt by three points on Saturday afternoon.

Exciting draft prospect India Rasheed (22 disposals, seven rebound 50s, six clearances) was immense for Sturt as she continues to catch the eye of AFLW recruiters.

Former AFLW Eagle and Crow Amber Ward was strong at the contest for North Adelaide with 17 disposals, 27 hitouts, and seven clearances, and former AFLW Blue Jess Edwards laid seven tackles in the narrow loss.

VFLW

Williamstown v Western Bulldogs

Williamstown returned to the winners list thanks to a genuine team-wide performance, resulting in a 21-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

Molly Simpson, Emily Eaves, and Teagan Brett each kicked two goals for the Seagulls, and Ash Thornycroft (16 disposals, 10 tackles) was impressive at the contest all day.

For the Bulldogs, former AFLW Hawk Dominique Carbone was the leading ball winner with 18, and former AFLW Swan Sarah Skinner worked hard with 17 disposals and eight tackles.

Dominique Carruthers had 16 disposals in her first VFLW outing for the year, meanwhile Renee Saulitis, Emily Ramsay, and Isadora McLeay each kicked a goal.

Box Hill v North Melbourne

Box Hill remains atop the VFLW ladder, pulling away in the second half to post a 50-point win over North Melbourne.

Former AFLW-listed Hawk and Saint Tamara Luke was immense in attack, with three goals from 14 disposals, while current AFLW Hawks Bridie Hipwell (two goals, 18 disposals), Hayley McLaughlin (16 disposals, one goal), Emily Everist (15 disposals, six tackles, one goal) and Sophie Locke (10 disposals and a goal) all hit the scoreboard.

Charlotte Baskaran (25 disposals, six clearances), Mikayla Williamson (14 disposals, four tackles), Laura Stone (13 disposals, three tackles), and Ainslie Kemp (eight disposals, four marks) also played in the win.

Madeleine Di Cosmo has continued her strong season for North Melbourne with 22 disposals and five clearances, as has former AFLW Bomber and Sun Alana Barba (16 disposals, three clearances).

Recently delisted Essendon forward Renee Tierney also kicked a goal from 21 disposals for the losing side.

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong

Greater Western Sydney continued to flex its muscles during its VFLW stint, this week defeating Geelong by 85 points on Saturday afternoon.

Rebounding defender Tarni Evans had a day out in attack with four goals and nine tackles for the Giants, and Zarlie Goldsworthy backed up a big performance last week with three goals, 28 disposals and seven clearances.

Mikayla Pauga (23 disposals, two goals), Kaitlyn Srhoj (27 disposals, one goal), Eilish O'Dowd (24 disposals, one goal), Courtney Murphy (12 disposals, one goal), Claire Ransom (18 disposals, five clearances) and Daisy Walker (10 disposals) all performed well in their new colours.

Madison Brazendale (20 disposals, four tackles), Katherine Smith (18 disposals), Georgia Garnett (14 disposals, three tackles), Emily Pease (13 disposals), Cambridge McCormick (12 disposals, three tackles), Jess Doyle (11 disposals, one goal), and Caitlin Miller (seven disposals), also had a say in the win.

For the Cats, recent draftee Chantal Mason continued her trend of hitting the scoreboard, while fellow AFLW-listed players Brooke Plummer (11 disposals, three clearances) and Bryde O'Rourke (nine disposals, two clearances) also played.

Sydney v Casey

Sydney has posted another huge win, this time an 85-point victory over Casey at Blacktown on Saturday.

Laura Gardiner's ball-winning ways continued, with 42 disposals and six clearances, and Montana Ham's (26 disposals, two goals) ability both through the middle and in attack shone once more.

Cynthia Hamilton and new Swan Giselle Davies kicked two goals each, and Bella Smith and Montana Beruldsen kicked two apiece.

Sofia Hurley (23 disposals, one goal), Ruby Sargent-Wilson (20 disposals), Ella Heads (19 disposals), and Tanya Kennedy (18 disposals, five tackles) all won plenty of the footy for the Swans.

Eliza Vale (16 disposals), Aimee Whelan (15 disposals, nine tackles), Sarah Grunden (11 disposals, one goal), and Paris McCarthy (eight disposals) all put their hand up for round one selection come the AFLW season.

Chloe Molloy hit the scoreboard for the second week running, and Paige Sheppard (15 disposals) and Lexi Hamilton (13 disposals, 16 hitouts) played a part in the win.

Defenders Alice Mitchell (seven disposals), Kiara Hillier (10 disposals), and Alana Woodward (13 disposals) all had quieter days given Sydney's dominance.

For the Demons, AFLW-listed duo Delany Madigan and Georgia Gall were the goalkickers, and Tahlia Gillard was dominant in the ruck with 26 hitouts.

Recent Melbourne recruits Lily Johnson (15 disposals), and Jemma Rigoni (seven disposals) also ran out in the red and blue.

Carlton v Port Melbourne

Carlton has landed an upset eight-point win over reigning premier Port Melbourne, who has now lost its last two.

A late push from the Borough wasn't enough to get over the line, as inaugural Blue Darcy Vescio kicked a late goal.

Lily Goss was huge for Carlton, kicking two goals from 19 disposals, and Mimi Hill (26 disposals, one goal) was at her best in her first outing for the year.

AFLW-listed Blues Keeley Sherar (21 disposals, five clearances), Lila Keck (19 disposals, five clearances), Yasmin Duursma (13 disposals), Mia Austin (14 disposals), and Meg Robertson (10 disposals) also played in the win.

Richmond's Maddie Shevlin was Port Melbourne's leading ball winner, with 22, and fellow AFLW Tigers Charli Wicksteed (12 disposals, four clearances), Molly Easton (11 disposals, five marks), Laura McClelland (10 disposals, two goals), Jemima Woods (nine disposals), and Charley Ryan (five tackles, one goal) also played in the loss.

Darebin v Collingwood

Darebin's losing streak continues, going down to Collingwood by 28 points on Saturday afternoon.

AFLW Pies Lauren Brazzale (two goals), Alana Porter (14 disposals, one goal), and Eleri Morris (one goal) all hit the scoreboard. Amber Schutte had 11 disposals coming out of the back half, while Eliza James (11 disposals) played her first game of the year.

Erica Fowler (eight disposals, nine hitouts) and Irishwoman Muireann Atkinson (eight disposals) also played in the win.

Western Bulldogs premiership player Ange Gogos was huge for Darebin once again, registering 22 disposals, 15 clearances, and 11 tackles.

Essendon v Southern Saints

Essendon has posted its first win of the season in a tight game against the Southern Saints on Saturday.

Western Bulldogs premiership player Bailey Hunt made her Bombers debut, kicking two goals and looking dangerous around the footy, while recent Essendon draftee Emily Gough also hit the scoreboard.

Georgia Nanscawen (20 disposals, four clearances), Lily-Rose Williamson (18 disposals, three clearances), and Amy Gaylor (17 disposals, five clearances) all played important roles in the breakthrough victory.

AFLW-listed Saints Natalie Plane (18 disposals, five tackles), Caitlin Matthews (16 disposals, six marks), and Darcy Guttridge (14 disposals, two clearances) all played in the loss, while Ella Friend started well before a neck/head concern ruled her out of much of the game.

WAFLW

East Perth v East Fremantle

East Fremantle has consolidated second place on the WAFLW ladder with a 54-point win over East Perth, led by Fremantle player Philipa Seth, who kicked three goals.

Seth also had 18 disposals and six marks for the day, while former AFLW-listed Eagle Ashleigh Gomes was the leading possession winner with 29.

Untried delisted Fremantle ruck Emmelie Fiedler was also important for the Sharks with a game-high 32 hitouts and two goals in the win.

For East Perth, Jess Verbrugge worked especially hard, with 21 disposals, while Lucy Greenwood was the side's sole goalkicker.

Swan Districts v West Perth

West Perth flexed its muscles over Swan Districts on Saturday afternoon, posting a 57-point win at Steel Blue Oval.

Former West Coast forward Imahra Cameron was dangerous in attack, kicking four goals from seven scoring shots, while also leading the Falcons for disposals with 21.

Another ex-Eagle Emily Bennett was handy with 18 disposals and six tackles, as was former Docker Bianca Webb (13 disposals, four tackles).

Lily Paterson nearly broke the game open for the Swans, gathering an impressive 37 disposals, but proving inaccurate in front of goal, failing to convert from six scoring shots. Former Eagle Emma Humphries was also good for Swan Districts with 20 disposals in the loss.

Subiaco v South Fremantle

Exciting draft prospect Molly O'Hehir has starred in South Fremantle's 16-point win over Subiaco on Saturday afternoon.

O'Hehir won a game-high 30 disposals and recorded nine inside 50s for the day, while another 2024 draft prospect Noa McNaughton (19 disposals, three inside 50s) also had an important say in the win.

Former West Coast and Melbourne player Krstel Petrevski continued her strong season with a team-high 25 disposals and eight tackles for Subiaco, while Hayley Corlett kicked three of the side's four goals.

Claremont v Peel Thunder

Claremont has piled more pain on the winless Peel Thunder, notching up a 64-point win and keeping the latter goalless on Sunday afternoon.

In her draft year, Claudia Wright has continued an impressive vein of form, registering 30 disposals and 11 inside 50s for the winners, while also kicking a goal. Ex-West Coast players Kate Orme (29 disposals, seven marks), and Emily Bonser (26 disposals, three inside 50s) were also strong for the winners.

Despite the scoreboard, 2025 draft prospect Evie Cowcher was immense for Peel, with 25 disposals and five tackles.

QAFLW

The QAFLW had a bye