Molly Ferguson has been named vice-captain of the Under-16s All-Australian team

Darcie Prosser-Shaw and Molly Ferguson. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE Academy midfielder Molly Ferguson and GWS Academy winger Darcie Prosser-Shaw have been named MVPs for the recently completed Marsh AFL National Development Championships under-16 girls.

South Australia topped pool A, defeating Vic Metro by 63 points and Western Australia by 95. Brisbane Academy, Vic Country and Gold Coast Academy also featured in the pool.

GWS Academy finished first in pool B, ahead of Sydney Academy, Tasmania and Northern Territory.

All sides played two games each over the past few weeks.

Ferguson averaged 30.5 disposals, 3.5 clearances and four tackles, and was also named vice-captain of the Under-16s All-Australian team.

Prosser-Shaw's stat line read an average of 21.5 disposals, four marks and seven tackles, kicking a goal in each match.

Darcie Prosser-Shaw in action during the GWS Academy's clash against Tasmania on April 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australia dominated the All-Australian side (which was combined across both pools), with seven players selected, including captain and defender Emily Mableson.

The championship MVPs and All-Australian side were selected by Kevin Sheehan (AFL talent ambassador and chair), Paul Hamilton (AFL national talent development and competition manager), Jess Smith (AFL national female talent manager), Keegan Brooksby (Hawthorn), Flynn Loft (North Melbourne), Naomi Maidment (Port Adelaide) and Shae Sloane (Melbourne).

TEAM MVPs

(selected by each side's coaching staff)

Brisbane Academy: Molly Ferguson (Maroochydore)

Gold Coast Academy: Stephanie Aguinaldo (Broadbeach)

GWS Academy: Darcie Prosser-Shaw (Baulkham Hills)

Northern Territory: Peggy Rock (Nightcliff)

South Australia: Emily Mableson (West Adelaide/Unley)

Sydney Academy: Ashleigh Barlow (Figtree)

Tasmania: Matilda Lange (Kingborough)

Vic Country: Ava Bilyk (Geelong Falcons/St Mary's)

Vic Metro: Brylee Anderson (Eastern Ranges/Healesville)

Western Australia: Lexi Strachan (West Perth/Ocean Ridge)