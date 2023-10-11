North Melbourne has traded out the second of its 2024 assistance picks from the AFL in a deal with Gold Coast

Brady Rawlings at the start of the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has traded out the second of its two future first-round assistance picks from the AFL in a deal with Gold Coast that has netted the Kangaroos pick 18 in this year's draft.

Just hours after the Kangaroos sent one of its future assistance picks to Sydney in a trade that netted them Dylan Stephens and pick 25, the Roos shipped out the other to the Suns in exchange for Gold Coast's pick 18, which the Suns had secured from the Western Bulldogs on Monday.

North Melbourne will trade their other future end of first round pick to Gold Coast for pick 18. https://t.co/UCoPhhpfMr — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 11, 2023

It adds further to the Roos' draft capital to pull off more deals and move up the board, with the club eyeing off West Coast's No.1 pick and superstar Victorian Harley Reid.

The Roos later grabbed pick 17 in a deal with Carlton that also netted them Zac Fisher and sent picks 21 and 25 to the Blues.

The Kangaroos were handed two end of first-round picks in the 2024 draft by the AFL as part of the League's assistance package, with the club trading out both in the space of a couple of hours on a manic Wednesday afternoon.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade as they happen

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The deal is also a coup for the Suns, getting them some valuable draft capital for next year despite their major focus this year being on accruing enough draft points this year to match bids for their quartet of Academy players - Jed Walter, Ethan Read, Jake Rogers and Will Graham.

The Suns now have 10 picks between 23 and 73 in this year's draft plus three first-round picks next year.