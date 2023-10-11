Melbourne has improved its draft position in a deal for Gold Coast's No.11 pick

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb speaks to the media during the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has won the race to secure Gold Coast's prized No.11 pick as part of a multi-club, multi-trade pick swap confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey revealed the Demons had secured the No.11 pick in exchange for picks No.14, No.27 and No.35, which now belong to the Suns.

Melbourne will trade picks 14, 27 and 35 for pick 11. https://t.co/UCoPhhpfMr — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 11, 2023

A number of clubs had been keen to secure pick 11, with Gold Coast marketing its high-end selections in order to secure its star Academy prospects at November's national draft.

The Suns also traded their No.4 pick to the Western Bulldogs on the opening day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Gold Coast had to trade the selections knowing they would otherwise be absorbed by bids on top-three talent Jed Walter, ruckman Ethan Read and midfielder Jake Rogers, who are all tied to the Suns' Academy.

The swap had a big flow-on effect with a number of other clubs getting deals over the line soon after.

Adelaide landed Gold Coast tall Chris Burgess and pick No.14 - which had been Melbourne's - from the Suns in exchange for picks 23 and 26.

North Melbourne also secured pick No.18 from Gold Coast in exchange for a future first-round pick that had been part of the Roos' assistance package from the AFL.

The move means North Melbourne now has six of the top 25 picks in this year's draft - 2, 3, 15, 18, 21 and 25.

The Suns now have 10 picks between 23 and 73 in this year's draft plus three first-round picks next year.