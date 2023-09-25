The AFL Commission has signed off on a package of extra picks to help accelerate North Melbourne's rebuild

Alastair Clarkson speaks to his players during North Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has been granted three draft selections as part of its assistance package from the League, which was approved by the AFL Commission on Monday.

The Roos' application for assistance came after another season in the bottom two on the ladder, with the club winning 12 of its past 84 games.

The AFL has given the Kangaroos three first-round picks over two years to help build their draft hand.

This year's pick will come at the end of the first round, while next year's two picks will also be placed at the end of the first round. The 2024 picks are subject to review next year.

Unlike last season, when the AFL's two picks given to North had to be traded to land experienced players to assist their development, there are no caveats attached to these picks.

North Melbourne has also retained its two extra rookie list spots which came as part of last year's package.

North has been in constant dialogue with the League through the year about the potential for more assistance.

But its hope of having early access to gun midfielder Ryley Sanders have not eventuated. Sanders has been approved as a member of their Next Generation Academy but the Roos will only be able to match a bid if it comes after pick 40, which won't happen for the potential top-five pick.

Incoming AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said the package can help the club lift itself off the bottom rungs of the ladder.

"The AFL and football fans want a strong competition. Ensuring North Melbourne is competitive on the field and can build strength across its organisation, in the short term and in a sustainable way, is important for both the club and the broader competition,” Dillon said.

"Under the leadership of president Sonja Hood, CEO Jennifer Watt and the club's board, the AFL is confident that North Melbourne is heading in the right direction.

“After assessing the club's position, the special assistance package can help the club deliver on its strategy for overall improvement in its football program and give greater confidence to staff, players and supporters."