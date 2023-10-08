As the Swans target Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams in the trade period, the club has delisted six players

Sydney's Ryan Clarke is tackled by Tom Stewart of Geelong in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG tall Will Gould and tough midfielder Ryan Clarke are among six players delisted by Sydney as the Swans look to revitalise their list during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Gould, Clarke, Hugo Hall-Kahan, Cameron Owen, Lachlan Rankin and Marc Sheather have all been axed by the Swans, making it nine player departures following the retirements of Lance Franklin, Paddy McCartin and Tom Hickey.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

It comes after the Swans picked up free agents James Jordon and Joel Hamling, while Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams are also set to join the club during the trade period.

Gould, a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, played just four senior games for the Swans, all of them this year.

Clarke played 57 games for the club after joining from North Melbourne in 2019, including the 2022 Grand Final.

Sheather played three senior games this year before his season was ended by a foot injury.

Will Gould in action during the VFL R2 match between Sydney and Casey at Casey Fields on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

None of Hall-Kahan, Owen and Rankin managed to make their AFL debuts at the club.

"This time of the year is always tough when difficult list management decisions need to be made," said Swans footy boss Charlie Gardiner.

"Ryan, Will, Marc, Lachie, Hugo and Cam have all made valuable contributions to the Swans. We are very grateful for their hard work and dedication to our football program.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we wish each player all the very best for their futures and we hope they continue to work towards maximising their football potential."