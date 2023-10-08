The first game of the round 10 fixture has been revealed, with Gold Coast to play Essendon under Friday night lights in Mackay

Gold Coast players huddle during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will head north to Mackay to host Essendon under Friday night lights in round 10, as the fixture for the final round of the 2023 NAB AFLW season starts to take shape.

Ahead of the full fixture for round 10 being released on Tuesday, the Suns on Monday confirmed they'd be heading to Great Barrier Reef Arena for their last match of the home and away season.

Kicking off at 6.45pm AEST, entry to the November 3 match will be free.

Suns ruck Lauren Bella, who played her junior footy for nearby Sarina, said she was excited to play in front of a local crowd.

A general view of the crowd during round six, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"It’s always special having the opportunity to play in front of friends and family in Mackay," Bella said.

"We got the win in our last match at Great Barrier Reef Arena and hopefully we can do the same again against the Bombers."

ROUND 10 AFLW FIXTURE SO FAR

Friday, November 3

Gold Coast v Essendon at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 6.45pm AEST

The full round 10 fixture will be released on Tuesday