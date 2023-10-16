Liam Henry will be a Saint in 2024 after St Kilda agreed to a trade with Fremantle

Liam Henry in action during the match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at the MCG in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA has completed a deal for out-of-contract Fremantle winger Liam Henry.

Henry, 22, makes the move to the Saints after St Kilda sent its future second-round and fourth-round picks to the Dockers, receiving Henry and Fremantle's future fourth-round pick in return.

Learn More 09:47

Former top-10 pick Henry played 43 games for Fremantle, including 16 this year as he grew into his role on the wing, averaging 20.4 disposals.

His best game came against Essendon in round 15, when he racked up 32 disposals and earned three Brownlow votes.

"I loved my time at the Dockers, they made my childhood dreams come true which I'm very grateful for, but I felt like the time was right to make a change," Henry said.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade as they happen

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"I'm really keen to just dig into pre-season and do my best to contribute to the team."

Henry was linked to Fremantle during his junior career through its Next Generation Academy, and joined the club when it selected him at No.9 in the 2019 AFL Draft.

Liam Henry traded for St Kilda’s future second rounder and the Dockers and Saints swap future fourths. More on @aflcomau @traderadio — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 16, 2023

"Liam is an exciting young player with plenty of upside to excite Saints fans," St Kilda list manager Stephen Silvagni said.

"His ability to find space is complemented by his elite skills and composure with ball in hand.

"We can't wait to welcome Liam and his family to the club."