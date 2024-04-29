Gold Coast's Jake Rogers is the Rising Star nominee for round seven

Jake Rogers celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and West Coast at People First Stadium in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast Academy product Jake Rogers has delivered in just his second game, earning this week's Rising Star nomination after a standout performance against West Coast.

Rogers was among his side's best in the Suns' 37-point victory over the Eagles, with the clever half-forward notching up 22 disposals, including 13 contested.

It seemed every time the No.14 pick from last year's draft went near the ball, something positive happened.

He kicked his first goal of his career, while he also had four direct goal assists as he gift wrapped goals for each of his key forwards.

Learn More 01:06

Rogers, who debuted against Sydney in round six, became the fourth player drafted out of Gold Coast's Academy last year to make his debut this season, joining Jed Walter (pick No.3), Ethan Read (No.9) and Will Graham (No.26) in the red and yellow.

He is he first of the group to earn a Rising Star nomination.

A Queenslander born and bred, Rogers had a prolific draft year, playing for the Suns' Academy, AFL Academy, Allies and the Suns' VFL squad.

Gold Coast is 4-3 ahead of playing rival Brisbane in the QClash on Sunday night.

2024 Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)