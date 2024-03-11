Matt Roberts during Sydney's game against Melbourne in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HE EARNED rave reviews on the track over summer and Matt Roberts delivered on the field in Opening Round, with the young Swan earning this week's Rising Star nomination.

Roberts picked up 19 disposals (at 95 per cent disposal efficiency) and eight marks (the third most on the ground) in Sydney's first-up win over Melbourne on Thursday night, career high numbers for the 20-year-old coming in just the eighth game of his career.

Drafted in 2021, Roberts is still eligible for the Rising Star having played only six games last season due to injury.

The South Australian found plenty of the ball against the Dees having shifted to the back half of the ground, and even had kick-in duties on several occasions, earning praise from coach John Longmire.

"He was good. He's only a third-year player and you put him on top of our young mids, it's a great experience for those boys," Longmire said post-game.

"Matty Roberts is just another young fella finding his way. He had a wonderful pre-season, we played him down back this summer.

"He's going to be a reasonable player, I reckon."

Roberts and the Swans will face Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.