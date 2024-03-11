Greater Western Sydney will be without Callan Ward for a large chunk of the season due to shoulder injury

Callan Ward leaves the ground during GWS's match against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's midfield star Callan Ward could miss up to eight weeks after injuring his AC joint following a fierce tackle from Collingwood's Beau McCreery on Saturday night, while Isaac Cumming has sustained a setback in his recovery.

Ward was forced to be substituted out of Saturday night's victory over the Pies after landing on his shoulder following a tackle by McCreery, with scans confirming he won't require surgery but will miss between six to eight weeks.

Cumming could also miss the first two months of the campaign, having suffered a calf injury during his recovery from an ongoing quad problem that he has been dealing with since February.

Meanwhile, talented young midfielder Finn Callaghan is in doubt for the side's round one clash with North Melbourne after stepping on a nail while at the beach in a freak incident on Saturday morning.

Callaghan, who missed Opening Round due to a shoulder problem, was due to return against the Kangaroos this Saturday but was forced to get stitches to his foot after the gruesome moment.

Harry Perryman will return against North Melbourne, though, having recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined last week, while youngster Darcy Jones is likely to make his comeback from last year's ACL injury in the VFL this weekend.

"We're pleased to declare Harry fit and available this week after holding him back for the Opening Round match last week. As a member of the leadership group, we know he is invaluable to the side, and we look forward to seeing him to return to the side this week," Giants head of medical James Rahme said.

"We now have a clear understanding of Callan’s shoulder injury and whilst he is set for a stint on the sidelines, it’s a great result that his injury won’t require surgery. He’s a tough and resilient athlete, so I’m sure he will be doing whatever it takes to return as quickly as possible.

"Disappointingly for Isaac, he’s been dealt a further setback injuring his calf in the final stages of his quad rehabilitation. However, similarly to Callan, he’ll approach his rehab with diligence and professionalism."