After battling calf issues over summer, a Melbourne recruit has suffered another injury blow

Shane McAdam is seen at Melbourne's team photo day on January 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE recruit Shane McAdam isn't expected to be available until round five after an injury interrupted start to life at the Demons.

The 28-year-old moved from Adelaide in exchange for a future second-round pick during last October's trade period.

McAdam has endured a frustrating summer, dealing with calf issues on both legs either side of Christmas.

The forward is now dealing with a hamstring injury that is set to sideline him for another month at this stage.

McAdam is understood to be suffering a nerve-related issue with his hamstring and will complete a training block away from the main group before he integrates into full training.

Harry Perry is on track to be available within the next fortnight after recovering from the high-grade Lisfranc injury that ended his 2023 campaign last August.

The South Australian has spent most of the pre-season training away from the main group, but is almost ready for a return after a recent setback on his other foot.

Jake Bowey will be sidelined for the next eight weeks after breaking his collarbone in last Thursday night's loss to Sydney at the SCG.

The 21-year-old copped a heavy knock in the Opening Round clash that required surgery after returning from New South Wales.

Melbourne faces the Western Bulldogs on Sunday at the MCG.