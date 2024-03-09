Jake Bowey chats with Steven May after Melbourne's loss to Sydney during Opening Round on March 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE'S horror loss to Sydney on Thursday night has come at an added cost, with Jake Bowey set to spend eight weeks on the sidelines as a result of an injury sustained during the clash.

Bowey left the field after a third-quarter collision with Justin McInerney, with scans later revealing a broken collarbone.

The 21-year-old will have surgery within the next week and is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

Learn More 00:43

"Jake had some scans upon returning to Melbourne yesterday afternoon, and these results have confirmed he has suffered a broken collarbone," Demons football boss Alan Richardson said.

"Jake will undergo surgery in the coming days, and we anticipate that he will be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.

"He has become an important member of our team, and we're confident that he will approach his recovery with the same level of commitment that he brings to the game."