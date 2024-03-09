PORT Adelaide forward Ollie Lord will miss the start of the 2024 season after hurting his leg at training on Saturday.
Lord suffered an impaction fracture in the tibia and high-grade bone bruising on the knee after landing heavily in a marking contest.
The 22-year-old, who played 13 games last year, has been ruled out for the start of the campaign, with a timeframe for his return to become clearer soon.
Port begins its season against West Coast at the Adelaide Oval on March 17.
Late last year, Lord rejected Geelong's advances and signed a two-year contract extension with Port.
Speaking about the Cats' interest on Wednesday, Lord said: "Whenever your name gets thrown up in other teams' talks and discussions, it was definitely flattering.
"But I never turned my head at all, I thought my career is now at Port and I'm really happy with how I am going here and the group, the upward trajectory.
"As much as it was flattering, it never really caught my eye."