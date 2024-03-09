An injury at training will see Port Adelaide's Ollie Lord miss the start of the campaign

Ollie Lord and Josh Treacy compete in the ruck during Port Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Ollie Lord will miss the start of the 2024 season after hurting his leg at training on Saturday.

Lord suffered an impaction fracture in the tibia and high-grade bone bruising on the knee after landing heavily in a marking contest.

The 22-year-old, who played 13 games last year, has been ruled out for the start of the campaign, with a timeframe for his return to become clearer soon.

Port begins its season against West Coast at the Adelaide Oval on March 17.

Late last year, Lord rejected Geelong's advances and signed a two-year contract extension with Port.

Speaking about the Cats' interest on Wednesday, Lord said: "Whenever your name gets thrown up in other teams' talks and discussions, it was definitely flattering.

Ollie Lord celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"But I never turned my head at all, I thought my career is now at Port and I'm really happy with how I am going here and the group, the upward trajectory.

"As much as it was flattering, it never really caught my eye."