Luke Jackson in action during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 21, 2023. Picture: Daniel Carson, AFL Photos

AFL Fantasy commences in round one, meaning Fantasy fans get a bonus look at the eight teams playing across the Opening Round in NSW and Queensland.

Although the general sentiment is that players playing in the first weekend of the season should be mostly avoided as they have an early bye round, there are some players who could be starters due to their value.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through which players from the first four games could be a chance to make their teams when round one rolls around.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

James Jordon appears to be a lock from the Swans, as well as Matt Roberts, while rookie Demon Caleb Windsor could be a profitable cash cow. Zac Williams is incredible value, but what score would he need to make him a legitimate starter given the round two bye?

The big name from the Suns is premium forward Sam Flanders, who was quiet in the AAMI Community Series. There are a couple of rookie-priced Giants worth keeping an eye on during Saturday night's game in Aaron Cadman, Josh Fahey and Harvey Thomas.

The Traders answer your burning questions, including the fallout from Sean Darcy's injury and if this means Luke Jackson should be the lock as the best forward to start the season.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

1:30 - Calvin has had his eye in this pre-season

3:15 - Is Brodie Grundy still on the radar?

7:30 - Keidean Coleman and Zac Williams are both in Roy's team.

10:10 - What do we need to see from Alex Sexton?

12:30 - What score would make Nick Daicos a starter?

14:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

18:00 - Do we pick Luke Jackson now that Sean Darcy is out?

25:00 - Will The Traders' team be vanilla this year?

28:15 - Is there a small flag on Zac Fisher?

32:30 - Can you start with two million dollar midfielders?

38:00 - Is Jordan De Goey being overlooked?

40:25 - Where does Ollie Wines rank compared to Matt Crouch?

45:10 - How Calvin splits pairs of players.

46:20 - What was the 2023 AFL Fantasy Classic winner's rookie structure at round one?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.