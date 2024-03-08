Can Gold Coast make the long-awaited leap into the top eight this year? Michael Whiting explains why you should believe in the Suns in 2024

Players pose during Gold Coast's 2024 team photo day at Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU HAVE every right to be cynical about Gold Coast's prospects this season, but there's a few reasons it should, and I can't stress that word enough, be different in 2024.

For the fourth time in the Suns' underwhelming history, they will start a season with a new coach, full of hope and expectation.

Unlike predecessors Guy McKenna, Rodney Eade and Stuart Dew, can Damien Hardwick break 13 seasons of finals futility?

Chairman Bob East has already put it on the table.

And Hardwick hasn't been shy in voicing his ambition either.

You'd be justified in thinking "we've heard it all before" out of Carrara, but allow me to make the case on why 2024 could, and SHOULD, be different.

Damien Hardwick poses during Gold Coast's 2024 team photo day at Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

We can't start anywhere else but Hardwick.

Although the addition of Richmond's three-time premiership coach is not a silver bullet, his methodology and gameplan comes at just the right time for the Suns.

Among the raft of good things Dew did in the preceding six seasons, he not only stabilised a club that was leaking talented players, he taught them how to play tough, win a contested ball and defend.

Hardwick's style of generating turnovers with frenetic pressure suits the athletic Suns and, theoretically at least, will be a perfect complement to the defensive, contested platform Dew laid.

Aside from Hardwick's gameplan is the list itself.

By no means in their collective prime, the nucleus of this team has been together four or five years, and based on decades of evidence in the competition, should be ready to make a jump.

They may be young, but they're experienced.

Damien Hardwick during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on February 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Ben Ainsworth is entering his eighth season with 117 games next his name. Charlie Ballard his seventh with 110 and Wil Powell with 87. Then there's Jack Lukosius (95), Noah Anderson (81), Ben King (73) and Matt Rowell (62), who are all top-10 picks with enough experience to contribute to winning

There's also first round talent in Sam Flanders, Bailey Humphrey and Mac Andrew who should only get better.

The established pillars of Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller, Sam Collins, David Swallow, Brandon Ellis and Nick Holman are already in place.

Again, this is no guarantee for progression, and you only have to look at Eade's time in charge to realise that.

When 'Rocket' headed north he had David Swallow, Harley Bennell, Sam Day, Dion Prestia and Tom Lynch all entering their fifth seasons and looking ready to explode.

There was also Steven May, Charlie Dixon, Trent McKenzie and Brandon Matera among others, but with the game's best player Gary Ablett jnr coming off shoulder surgery, the 2015 campaign never got on track despite the promise.

They were smashed by injuries.

And although that's a chance to happen to any team, one thing the 2024 Suns have in their favour is they're incredibly fit and as well prepared as anyone.

Premierships aren't won on an athletics track, but collectively, Hardwick's men should be the equal of any team in the competition with their ability to repeat efforts.

David Swallow during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on February 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

If the Suns enjoy success this season, not only will they create history of sorts, but they'll go a long way towards capturing a Gold Coast market that is begging to be had.

Neighbouring NRL club the Titans have their own proven premiership coach on-board this season, Des Hasler, and like the Suns are crying out for success.

Saturday's Opening Round against Richmond will be a sell out, so the supporters are there, they just want an exciting team – a successful one – to justify the fortnightly trip to Carrara.

This should be the year the Suns make THE step.