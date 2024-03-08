Keidean Coleman lays injured on the ground during the match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S horror start to the season is set to become worse, with coach Chris Fagan saying the club suspects Keidean Coleman has ruptured his ACL.

Coleman was helped from the field right on half-time of Friday night's one-point loss to Carlton after he clashed legs with Lachie Fogarty while trying to clear the ball from his defensive 50.

The Lions initially thought the rebounding defender had hyperextended his left knee, but Fagan had worse news following the match.

"He'll get a scan tomorrow, but at this stage it's not looking great. It looks like an ACL," Fagan said.

"It's not confirmed, but more than likely. That's what we think."

The Lions led by as many as 46 points in the second quarter and still had a 31-point lead at the main break when Coleman was subbed off.

If the 23-year-old was to miss the remainder of the season, it would be a huge loss for Fagan and the Lions.

Coleman had a magnificent 2023, and was particularly pivotal in finals series with his astute ball use and ability to win intercept possessions.

"We get disappointed for all the lads that get those injuries because we know the road back is a long road back," Fagan said.

"It'll create an opportunity for someone else, which will be their good fortune. If it goes the way we think, we're sad for 'Kiddy'."

Keidean Coleman sits injured on the bench during the match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane is already missing Adelaide recruit Tom Doedee, who is expected back in the next month, and teen sensation Will Ashcroft, to ruptured ACLs.

Fagan said he was non-plussed by the horror third quarter that saw Brisbane give away its entire lead.

"We don't walk away from what happened tonight," he said.

"We have a look at the things we did well and the reasons we lost and try and put in a better performance next week.

"It wasn't a terrible performance tonight, it was just a really bad one quarter, which is unlike us."

It was a totally different outlook for Carlton coach Michael Voss, who was all smiles after his team broke Brisbane's 14-game winning streak at the Gabba.

While it was Charlie Curnow that changed the game's momentum with four goals in a hurry either side of half-time, it was Harry McKay that played hero with a clutch goal from 45m late in the match to snatch the win.

Voss said he was delighted for his heavily-scrutinised key forward.

"He took his moment, and he wanted it," Voss said.

"When you find yourself in those situations, you want guys who want the ball in their hands and he presented that way all night."

Voss described it as an "amazing win", made all the more meritorious by the fact the Blues also played the second half without Sam Docherty (jarred knee).

His substitute Jack Carroll had a big impact, kicking a neat goal from his 10 disposals that included four clearances.

"We had to overcome a bit and to finish in front was incredibly impressive," Voss said.

"Finals always rate quite high, but in terms of home and away games … I don't think there's many better.

"We'll move on from this game in 48 hours, we have to do that as professionals, but we'll remember this day, we'll absolutely remember this day as a team.

"We'll enjoy it for what it is."

