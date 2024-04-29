Rory Sloane looks dejected after Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Adelaide skipper Rory Sloane has retired, effective immediately, after 255 games and 16 years at the Crows.

The midfielder has not played at all this season after requiring eye surgery on a detached retina in the pre-season, the second time he's undergone the procedure.

He said the risk of further damage to his eye was too great, so he's called time on his playing career.

Rory Sloane handballs during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I have given it my all to get back to playing and generally speaking my body is in great shape and I’m mentally fresh but ultimately, the risk of another eye injury is too great,” Sloane said.

"More so the impact it could have on my life and the potential for loss of vision. I’ve come to realise this is definitely not like the more common injuries you can get from playing the game.

"Our footy club is a special place and I have absolutely loved every minute of my career, and along the way I have grown and experienced so much as a person and footballer.

"So many of my important life moments, including getting married and having children, have been intertwined with my Crows journey, as well as the opportunity to make lifelong friends and ride the ups and downs of their lives too."

Rory Sloane is seen at Adelaide training on March 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

A two-time club best and fairest winner and an All Australian in 2016, Sloane landed at the Crows via pick 44 in the 2008 draft.

He went on to become one of Adelaide's most dependable and courageous players, regularly putting his body on the line across his 255-game career. He was named the AFLPA's Most Courageous Player in 2017, the year the Crows reached the Grand Final.

He enjoyed a career best season in 2016, which included the All-Australian spot, a second club champion award, runner-up in the AFLPA MVP Award and fourth in the Brownlow Medal.

"It's hard to actually come up with the appropriate words to describe Sloaney's impact on our club, other than to say he will go down as one of the most influential people to have ever come through the doors," Crows coach Matthew Nicks said.

Rory Sloane handballs during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I challenge anyone to find a more positive person and his courage and strength of leadership – in good and tough times – is right up there with the very best.

"His on-field achievements speak for themselves but it's also his genuine care for others which stands out, and it's one of the fundamental values at our club.

"Come the end of the season, we’ll miss not having Sloaney and Belinda, and their children Sonny, Bodhi and Summer, around the place as often and we wish them the very best."

