The AFLCA votes are in for AFLW round seven

Jas Garner in action during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JASMINE Garner has extended her lead over second-placed Laura Gardiner, while a perfect 10 for her QClash performance has seen Ally Anderson rocket into equal third in the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year Award.

Now tied with Adelaide ballwinner Ebony Marinoff on 47 votes, Anderson took out the QClash Medal for her efforts against Gold Coast.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

St Kilda's Tyanna Smith continued her strong return from an ACL injury, receiving full votes from the coaches.

Five players received perfect 10s.

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

8 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)

7 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

5 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

4 Eloise Jones (ADEL)

4 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)

1 Zoe Prowse (ADEL)

1 Stevie-Lee Thompson (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:08 Dogs scare as young gun hurts knee The Bulldogs suffer an early concern with youngster Keely Coyne clutching at her knee after this innocuous incident

00:42 Speedy Kelly feeds Gould for gold-class start Niamh Kelly shows off her brilliant pace before setting up an in-form Caitlin Gould for a flashy opening major

01:04 Flying Crow collects Dog in bone-crunching collision Eloise Jones reels in a massive mark and crashes into a brave Dominque Carruthers in the process

00:51 Kelly never stops running in mesmerising GOTY contender Niamh Kelly leaves her opponents for dust as she bursts towards goal with frightening speed to land this Goal of the Year contender

01:14 Crows heartbreak as Ballard breaks down after knee injury An emotional Abbie Ballard is helped off the ground after clutching at her knee in this horror incident

00:38 Martin turns on motor after Jones sets tone with tricks Eloise Jones and Rachelle Martin never give up on the play and conjure a dazzling team major

05:53 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs The Crows and Bulldogs clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:59 AFLW full post-match, R7: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round seven's match against Adelaide

10:21 AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Crows and Bulldogs clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:15 AFLW full post-match, R7: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Western Bulldogs

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

10 Tyanna Smith (STK)

8 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

5 Jesse Wardlaw (STK)

3 Georgia Patrikios (STK)

2 Alyce Parker (GWS)

2 Olivia Vesely (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Wardlaw thumps it home as Saints hit the front Jesse Wardlaw converts the set shot from long range as St Kilda takes an early lead

00:39 Richards finds the perfect finish on the run Ashleigh Richards sums it up to perfection from the boundary as St Kilda continues its momentum

00:25 Saints fire through another with superb Smith finish Tyanna Smith shows her class with a terrific snap across her body to kick her first goal of the match

00:33 Doyle delivers absurd GOTY contender from the pocket Jessica Doyle surprises even herself with an amazing finish from the tightest of angles

00:34 Exon snags her second as Saints steady their lead Nat Exon kicks a clever goal to give St Kilda some important breathing room

05:04 AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v GWS The Saints and Giants clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

03:56 AFLW full post-match, R7: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round seven's match against GWS

04:36 AFLW full post-match, R7: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round seven's match against St Kilda

10:24 AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v GWS Extended highlights of the Saints and Giants clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Geelong v Walyalup

10 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

4 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

4 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)

3 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

3 Claudia Gunjaca (GEEL)

3 Aine Tighe (FRE)

2 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)

1 Chantel Emonson (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:55 Moloney makes sure of it as Cats continue hot start Darcy Moloney finds the perfect finish as Geelong's early lead extends

00:36 Cats young gun in potential hot water following off-the-ball incident Darcy Moloney may have a case to answer following this hit on Ebony Antonio

00:33 Cats beat the buzzer as Webster goals right on siren Rebecca Webster times it to perfection as Geelong kicks one on the stroke of half-time

00:47 Walyalup gets one back as Antonio makes sure of it Ebony Antonio runs into the open goal to keep the Dockers within touching distance

05:17 AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Walyalup The Cats and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:48 AFLW full post-match, R7: Dockers Watch Walyalup's press conference after round seven's match against Geelong

05:38 AFLW full post-match, R7: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round seven's match against Walyalup

10:27 AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Walyalup Extended highlights of the Cats and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFL Women's Competition

Sydney v Hawthorn

10 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)

6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

4 Kristy Stratton (HAW)

3 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)

3 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)

2 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)

1 Chloe Molloy (SYD)

1 Alice Mitchell (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Hamilton delivers to continue Swans' roll Cynthia Hamilton slams it home to give her side the jump in the opening term

00:29 Double trouble as blood spills in brutal head clash Greta Bodey and Aimee Whelan were left worse for wear following this collision during the first quarter

00:29 Hawks weather the storm and hit the front Aine McDonagh kicks her side into the lead with this brilliant goal early in the third term

00:37 Back-to-back beauties extend Hawks' lead Goals from Kristy Stratton and Sophie Locke in quick succession extends their side's lead

04:54 AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Hawthorn The Swans and Hawks clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

05:13 AFLW full post-match, R7: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round seven's match against Hawthorn

04:59 AFLW full post-match, R7: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Sydney

10:14 AFLW Mini-Match: Sydney v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Swans and Hawks clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Ally Anderson (BL)

8 Isabel Dawes (BL)

4 Tahlia Hickie (BL)

3 Sophie Conway (BL)

2 Jacqueline Dupuy (GCFC)

2 Dakota Davidson (BL)

1 Catherine Svarc (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Conway's ripper gives Lions red-hot start Sophie Conway nails this brilliant goal to give her side the perfect start

00:21 Whitfort breaks free and bends it home Claudia Whitfort shows off her strength with this sensational finish to level proceedings

00:38 Conway's runner extends Lions' advantage Sophie Conway runs it home to continue her side's run of momentum early in the third term

00:29 Pressure Lions punish floored Suns Ellie Hampson puts the cherry on top of a brilliant defensive team-play from her side

00:36 Strong Dupuy snaps stunner Jacqui Dupuy shows off her strength and nails this brilliant snap

00:36 Brave Hodder stuns with outrageous MOTY contender Courtney Hodder channels Lions' legend Jonathan Brown with this supremely courageous mark

04:41 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane The Suns and Lions clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

05:30 AFLW full post-match, R7: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Brisbane

07:09 AFLW full post-match, R7: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round seven's match against Gold Coast

10:14 AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Suns and Lions clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Richmond v Essendon

7 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)

5 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

5 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

5 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

4 Monique Conti (RICH)

3 Stephanie Wales (ESS)

1 Sophie Van De Heuvel (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Gone in 30 seconds: Yassir steers through opener The Tigers get off to the best start possible as Emelia Yassir notches this major shortly after the opening bounce

00:39 Bannister makes her mark with snap full of spark Daria Bannister lifts her side with this stunning goal in the first term

00:25 Is star Don in trouble for dumping tackle on Conti? Essendon gun Maddy Prespakis may find herself under MRO scrutiny for this tackling action on Monique Conti

00:47 Tierney's goal journey ends before Scott's slick shot Renee Tierney enjoys her much-anticipated first major in the AFLW before teammate Paige Scott adds another with class

00:41 Paige's power and poise builds more noise The Essendon faithful rise as Paige Scott nails this exciting goal to bring her side closer to an impressive win

01:09 Bombers blow as luckless Bannister goes down Essendon suffers a worrying injury concern late in the game with Daria Bannister clutching at her knee after this incident

00:28 Prespakis penalised again after ferocious tackle Maddy Prespakis gets pinged for a dangerous tackle for a second time this evening after this action on Sarah Hosking

05:56 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Essendon The Tigers and Bombers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

06:07 AFLW full post-match, R7: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round seven's match against Essendon

05:06 AFLW full post-match, R7: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round seven's match against Richmond

10:08 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Essendon Extended highlights of the Tigers and Bombers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

5 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)

5 Jenna Bruton (NMFC)

1 Mia King (NMFC)

1 Erika O'Shea (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 O'Loughlin goals after Roos' brilliant team passage North Melbourne's Alice O'Loughlin earns a major after some exciting ball movement

00:42 Ridiculous Riddell produces GOTY contender North Melbourne's Ash Riddell kicks an amazing goal close to the boundary

00:45 Randall electrifies crowd with extraordinary major North Melbourne's Tahlia Randall kicks a brilliant goal on the run from the boundary

00:42 Keryk's snapping finish gives Power life Yartapuulti's Madeline Keryk kicks a great goal against the momentum

01:00 Pocket rockets: North conjures three stunning goals Alice O'Loughlin adds to the hat-trick of incredible Kangaroos goals with another dazzler from a similar angle

05:57 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti The Kangaroos and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

06:51 AFLW full post-match, R7: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Nth Melbourne

08:12 AFLW full post-match, R7: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against Yartapuulti

10:13 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Power clash in round seven

Carlton v Collingwood

8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

8 Brianna Davey (COLL)

7 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)

3 Kerryn Peterson (CARL)

2 Mikala Cann (COLL)

1 Grace Campbell (COLL)

1 Harriet Cordner (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Davey leaves Blues for dust with bursting beauty Brianna Davey collects and charges away from the stoppage to nail the opener against her former side

00:33 James sneaks onto one as Pies dominate Eliza James soccers through a classy major from a brilliant read to extend Collingwood's lead

00:36 Dal Pos down leaves Carlton feeling blue Jess Dal Pos comes from the field with a suspected ankle injury after being tackled awkwardly

00:30 Austin's cracking clunk lights the fire Mia Austin juggles a terrific contested mark and converts for Carlton's first major

04:32 AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood The Blues and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

05:26 AFLW full post-match, R7: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

05:07 AFLW full post-match, R7: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

10:08 AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Blues and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

West Coast v Narrm

10 Alyssa Bannan (MELB)

4 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)

4 Ella Roberts (WCE)

4 Olivia Purcell (MELB)

3 Eliza West (MELB)

3 Kate Hore (MELB)

2 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 Bannan stuns early with electric triple treat Alyssa Bannan dazzles and excites with three opening-term majors

00:30 Rowley steers to the cheers as Eagles stand up Courtney Rowley drills her first as West Coast takes it up to Narrm in the second term

00:33 Bannan hits the turbo to deliver milestone moment Alyssa Bannan charges away and nails her career-first fourth major in style

00:37 Hore arrives on the scene and curls a ripper Kate Hore gathers with class and drills a slick snap to extend Narrm's lead

04:44 AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Narrm The Eagles and Demons clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:09 Bannan's special high five sends warning to competition Alyssa Bannan boots a career-high five goals to lead Narrm to victory in the West

04:27 AFLW full post-match, R7: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against West Coast

03:52 AFLW full post-match, R7: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Narrm

10:12 AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Narrm Extended highlights of the Eagles and Demons clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

LEADERBOARD

60 Jasmine Garner NMFC

49 Laura Gardiner SYD

47 Ally Anderson BL

47 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

45 Bonnie Toogood ESS

44 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

42 Monique Conti RICH

40 Madison Prespakis ESS

39 Kate Hore MELB

39 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

38 Tyla Hanks MELB

35 Brittany Bonnici COLL

35 Anne Hatchard ADEL

35 Alyce Parker GWS

34 Claudia Whitfort GCFC

30 Emily Bates HAW

30 Brianna Davey COLL

29 Nina Morrison GEEL

29 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

27 Jaimee Lambert STK

27 Amy McDonald GEEL

27 Ally Morphett SYD