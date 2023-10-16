JASMINE Garner has extended her lead over second-placed Laura Gardiner, while a perfect 10 for her QClash performance has seen Ally Anderson rocket into equal third in the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year Award.
Now tied with Adelaide ballwinner Ebony Marinoff on 47 votes, Anderson took out the QClash Medal for her efforts against Gold Coast.
St Kilda's Tyanna Smith continued her strong return from an ACL injury, receiving full votes from the coaches.
Five players received perfect 10s.
Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
8 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)
7 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
5 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
4 Eloise Jones (ADEL)
4 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)
1 Zoe Prowse (ADEL)
1 Stevie-Lee Thompson (ADEL)
St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney
10 Tyanna Smith (STK)
8 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
5 Jesse Wardlaw (STK)
3 Georgia Patrikios (STK)
2 Alyce Parker (GWS)
2 Olivia Vesely (STK)
Geelong v Walyalup
10 Amy McDonald (GEEL)
4 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)
4 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)
3 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
3 Claudia Gunjaca (GEEL)
3 Aine Tighe (FRE)
2 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
1 Chantel Emonson (GEEL)
Sydney v Hawthorn
10 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)
6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
4 Kristy Stratton (HAW)
3 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
3 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)
2 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)
1 Chloe Molloy (SYD)
1 Alice Mitchell (SYD)
Gold Coast v Brisbane
10 Ally Anderson (BL)
8 Isabel Dawes (BL)
4 Tahlia Hickie (BL)
3 Sophie Conway (BL)
2 Jacqueline Dupuy (GCFC)
2 Dakota Davidson (BL)
1 Catherine Svarc (BL)
Richmond v Essendon
7 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
5 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)
5 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
5 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
4 Monique Conti (RICH)
3 Stephanie Wales (ESS)
1 Sophie Van De Heuvel (ESS)
North Melbourne v Yartapuulti
9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
5 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)
5 Jenna Bruton (NMFC)
1 Mia King (NMFC)
1 Erika O'Shea (NMFC)
Carlton v Collingwood
8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
8 Brianna Davey (COLL)
7 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)
3 Kerryn Peterson (CARL)
2 Mikala Cann (COLL)
1 Grace Campbell (COLL)
1 Harriet Cordner (CARL)
West Coast v Narrm
10 Alyssa Bannan (MELB)
4 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)
4 Ella Roberts (WCE)
4 Olivia Purcell (MELB)
3 Eliza West (MELB)
3 Kate Hore (MELB)
2 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
LEADERBOARD
60 Jasmine Garner NMFC
49 Laura Gardiner SYD
47 Ally Anderson BL
47 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
45 Bonnie Toogood ESS
44 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC
42 Monique Conti RICH
40 Madison Prespakis ESS
39 Kate Hore MELB
39 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
38 Tyla Hanks MELB
35 Brittany Bonnici COLL
35 Anne Hatchard ADEL
35 Alyce Parker GWS
34 Claudia Whitfort GCFC
30 Emily Bates HAW
30 Brianna Davey COLL
29 Nina Morrison GEEL
29 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
27 Jaimee Lambert STK
27 Amy McDonald GEEL
27 Ally Morphett SYD