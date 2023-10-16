Jas Garner in action during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JASMINE Garner has extended her lead over second-placed Laura Gardiner, while a perfect 10 for her QClash performance has seen Ally Anderson rocket into equal third in the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year Award.

Now tied with Adelaide ballwinner Ebony Marinoff on 47 votes, Anderson took out the QClash Medal for her efforts against Gold Coast.

St Kilda's Tyanna Smith continued her strong return from an ACL injury, receiving full votes from the coaches.

Five players received perfect 10s.

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

8 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)
7 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
5 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
4 Eloise Jones (ADEL)
4 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)
1 Zoe Prowse (ADEL)
1 Stevie-Lee Thompson (ADEL)

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

10 Tyanna Smith (STK)
8 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
5 Jesse Wardlaw (STK)
3 Georgia Patrikios (STK)
2 Alyce Parker (GWS)
2 Olivia Vesely (STK)

Geelong v Walyalup

10 Amy McDonald (GEEL)
4 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)
4 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)
3 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
3 Claudia Gunjaca (GEEL)
3 Aine Tighe (FRE)
2 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
1 Chantel Emonson (GEEL)

Sydney v Hawthorn

10 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)
6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
4 Kristy Stratton (HAW)
3 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
3 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)
2 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)
1 Chloe Molloy (SYD)
1 Alice Mitchell (SYD)

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Ally Anderson (BL)
8 Isabel Dawes (BL)
4 Tahlia Hickie (BL)
3 Sophie Conway (BL)
2 Jacqueline Dupuy (GCFC)
2 Dakota Davidson (BL)
1 Catherine Svarc (BL)

Richmond v Essendon

7 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
5 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)
5 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
5 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
4 Monique Conti (RICH)
3 Stephanie Wales (ESS)
1 Sophie Van De Heuvel (ESS)

North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
5 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)
5 Jenna Bruton (NMFC)
1 Mia King (NMFC)
1 Erika O'Shea (NMFC)

Carlton v Collingwood

8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
8 Brianna Davey (COLL)
7 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)
3 Kerryn Peterson (CARL)
2 Mikala Cann (COLL)
1 Grace Campbell (COLL)
1 Harriet Cordner (CARL)

West Coast v Narrm

10 Alyssa Bannan (MELB)
4 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)
4 Ella Roberts (WCE)
4 Olivia Purcell (MELB)
3 Eliza West (MELB)
3 Kate Hore (MELB)
2 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

LEADERBOARD

60    Jasmine Garner    NMFC
49    Laura Gardiner    SYD
47    Ally Anderson    BL
47    Ebony Marinoff    ADEL
45    Bonnie Toogood    ESS
44    Ashleigh Riddell    NMFC
42    Monique Conti    RICH
40    Madison Prespakis    ESS
39    Kate Hore    MELB
39    Charlie Rowbottom    GCFC
38    Tyla Hanks    MELB
35    Brittany Bonnici    COLL
35    Anne Hatchard    ADEL
35    Alyce Parker    GWS
34    Claudia Whitfort    GCFC
30    Emily Bates    HAW
30    Brianna Davey    COLL
29    Nina Morrison    GEEL
29    Georgie Prespakis    GEEL
27    Jaimee Lambert    STK
27    Amy McDonald    GEEL
27    Ally Morphett    SYD