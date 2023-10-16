With the four top teams set to face off in round eight, the race for the McClelland Trophy is heating up

Sophie Conway celebrates a goal during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH three rounds remaining, the race for the McClelland Trophy is heating up.

The top four of the trophy leaderboard is all but locked in, with Narrm, Brisbane, Collingwood and Adelaide all in the frame to take out the trophy and its $1 million prize.

But with the four top-ranked teams in the AFLW competition set to play against each other this weekend - Narrm against North Melbourne and Brisbane against Adelaide - there's plenty to play out.

Despite dropping an AFLW game last week, the Demons (112 points) still sit atop the McClelland Trophy ladder, but Brisbane (108 points) is nipping at their heels.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL McCLELLAND TROPHY LADDER

With each AFLW game worth eight points in the McClelland Trophy race, Saturday's clash between the Lions and fourth-placed Adelaide (100 points) is effectively a 16-point game, with a Crows win enough to propel them into second spot on the leaderboard.

A win for the Lions could see them rocket to the top, provided the Dees lose to North Melbourne.

If both the Dees and Lions lose, a win from third-placed Collingwood (104 points), who are playing Geelong, could see them draw level with Melbourne.

Carlton (86 points), St Kilda (84 points), Essendon (84 points) and Yartapuulti (76 points) round out the top eight.

The McClelland Trophy was relaunched this year to include the AFLW competition, with $1 million in prizemoney up for grabs to be shared between the club and all its players.

Four points are awarded for AFL wins and two for AFL draws, while eight points are granted for AFLW wins and four for AFLW draws, given the AFLW season runs for only 10 rounds.