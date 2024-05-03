Hawthorn has secured the signatures of Jasmine Fleming and Laura Elliott until at least the end of 2027

HAWTHORN young gun Jasmine Fleming has revealed her mixed feelings about the departure of coach Bec Goddard and appointment of Daniel Webster as her replacement.

Speaking to AFL.com.au exclusively after signing on with the Hawks for another four years, Fleming said while she had been close with Goddard, Webster’s vision for the team was a selling point in her decision to re-sign.

"It was a little bit difficult – Bec was the coach that drafted me and was a massive Hawthorn person herself. We bonded over that really easily, and I think she did take me under her wing a lot during the first two seasons," Fleming said.

"I owe Bec a lot for taking me at pick No.2 in the draft firstly, then the support she gave me through the leadership group last year, when it was something I wasn't expecting.

"[A coach change] is a difficult time, but meeting 'D-Web' now, I'm really excited about the future and what he can bring to the club. It's those sliding doors, as one thing goes, another comes."

Having vice-captained the side last season before her 19th birthday, Fleming spoke openly of the challenges and apprehensions she faced having a senior leadership role at such a young age.

"It definitely took some time to get used to being in the leadership group. I think, internally, I saw myself as a really young player, and in terms of leadership, I didn't think I could be a leader," she said.

"After talking to a lot of the group, and understanding the leader I am, I understood my role in supporting the team – it was definitely on the field, and at training, where my standards really showed.

"I had the support of 'Batesy' (Emily Bates) and ‘Til’ (captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd), which allowed me to grow and become more vocal. I think I could say, especially over the off-season, that I've become more mature in that side of things. I'm definitely able to speak up when I see things at training or off the field – I back myself in, rather than not."

Joining Fleming in signing on until the end of 2027 is defender Laura Elliot, who wants to continue building Hawthorn's young backline alongside Jenna Richardson, Mackenzie Eardley, Emily Everist and draftee Laura Stone, who's likely to spend some time off half-back this year.

"We've got a tight group back there, it's very young, but the more time we spend together, even off the field getting to know each other, is really important," Elliott said.

"It carries onto on-field success. We get along, and we're starting to learn how each other plays, which is really important, and I think there'll be some real good success within our backline.

"We had a few of the older ones last year, but leading into this year, Jenna Richardson is probably our voice down back, she's turning into a really good leader. She sets the standard as well, coming second in the B&F."

Set to spend some time playing for Box Hill in the VFLW over the coming weeks, Elliott is clear on her areas for improvement this year.

"VFLW is crucial. We only have 11 games this year, and it's not enough for especially the younger players like me who need to develop. Having VFLW as an option is really beneficial, it allows us to know what we can bring to the team when it comes to AFLW time, our strengths and weapons," she said.

"I want to make more of an impact on games, using my strengths a bit more. First two seasons, I was getting used to the level, and in stages last year I brought it out.

"If I can defend first, then get ball in hand and use my kicking skills and ability to read the play, that'll help have an impact on the game and help move the ball forward."

