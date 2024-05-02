The Western Bulldogs have parted ways with their list manager as they look to start a new era

Ellie Blackburn leads the Western Bulldogs out onto the field during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have parted ways with their AFLW list and recruiting manager Mick Sandry in the wake of yet more sweeping changes to their women's football program.

Sandry had been at the Dogs in a part-time recruiting role for over seven years and had spent the duration of his stint at the Whitten Oval in charge of the club's AFLW list management team.

Last December he took control of a draft where the Bulldogs had the bulk of the early selections, taking four of the first 11 picks and landing Western Jets forward Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner with the prized No.1 choice.

Mick Sandry looks on during a practice match on January 20, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Sandry was also heavily involved in the bombshell 11-club mega deal that occurred on a dramatic final day of the AFLW Trade Period, with the Dogs exchanging six players and six picks as part of the remarkable agreement.

It saw the Bulldogs move Kirsty Lamb, Gabby Newton, Katie Lynch and picks No.22 and 61 to rival clubs, securing Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith, Analea McKee and picks No.4, 6, 11 and 51 in return.

The club had previously agreed deals for Zimmorlei Farquharson, Ellie Gavalas and Mua Laloifi throughout the same Trade Period, while losing Celine Moody to Carlton.

The Dogs have gone through a significant off-season overhaul within their AFLW football department, hiring former Melbourne assistant Tamara Hyett to replace the sacked Nathan Burke as senior coach in February.

Former cricketer and the highly credentialed Patrice Berthold was also hired as the club's new head of women's football in March, following a complete review into both the men's and women's programs over the summer.

The Bulldogs, AFLW premiers in 2018, have struggled across recent years and have qualified for the finals only once in the six seasons since. It culminated in last year's last-placed finish and their disappointing 1-9 record.