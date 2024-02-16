Tamara Hyett has been named as the Western Bulldogs' new AFLW coach

THE LAST of the AFLW's coaching vacancies has been filled, with Melbourne assistant Tamara Hyett appointed as the Western Bulldogs' head coach.

A self-confessed "western suburbs girl", Hyett won the role following the sacking of Nathan Burke after a 1-9 season in 2023.

Hyett is one of four new head coaches in the AFLW ahead of the 2024 season, with Sam Wright joining Collingwood, Daniel Webster at Hawthorn and women's footy pioneer Daisy Pearce leading West Coast after the departures of their respective previous coaches.

A former professional golfer, Hyett spent the last four years at Melbourne and was a key part of the Demons' season seven premiership.

She previously coached the Sandringham Dragons girls team.

Hyett said she was excited at the opportunity to recreate the Dogs' identity.

"It’s a really proud moment – driving in here I was thinking about the last six years and being a western suburbs girl myself, I’m just extremely proud," she said.

"This is a foundation club who were supporting women’s football even prior to AFLW. It’s not lost on me how special that is.

"There’s some really exciting talent here and it’s really refreshing too. I’m just really excited about the current group.

"The upcoming season is unwritten, and it’s all unknown – that’s what is really exciting. We can shape our own narrative."

Melbourne AFLW assistant coach Tamara Hyett. Picture: screenshot

Hyett was appointed after a selection process, with Dogs CEO Ameet Bains impressed by her coaching philosophy.

"We’re extremely excited to have someone of Tamara’s calibre join our club," Bains said.

"Throughout the recruitment process, Tamara impressed us with her leadership capabilities and the clear articulation of her coaching philosophy and ambitions for our women’s program.

"Her unique blend of experience within both elite girls and elite women’s football lends itself to Tamara building a high-performing culture that develops and grows the exciting young players on our list.

"We are thrilled to be making this appointment for our AFLW program as we strive for consistent performance and sustained success on field."

The club's footy boss, Chris Grant, said Hyett's experience at the high-performing Demons was just what the Bulldogs needed.

Western Bulldogs players look dejected after a loss during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We’re thrilled to welcome Tamara to the red, white and blue as our AFLW senior coach," the Bulldogs' footy boss Chris Grant said.

"Tamara has a wealth of knowledge and coaching experience, particularly in women’s football, as well as a lived understanding of what it takes to be a professional athlete.

"Leading one of the competition’s best backlines at Melbourne and being involved in a successful AFLW program over a long period puts Tamara in good stead to take this team forward and guide the improvement of a talented bunch of women.

"We can’t wait to see Tamara make this program her own."