The Hawks have appointed Lions assistant Daniel Webster as their AFLW coach

Aspley Hornets coach Daniel Webster speaks to his players during a clash against Port Melbourne on April 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DANIEL Webster has been appointed Hawthorn's new AFLW coach.

Webster has been an assistant coach with Brisbane's AFLW team for at least the past three seasons, looking after the midfield for the most recent premiership win.

He will replace Bec Goddard, who led the Hawks for their first two AFLW seasons.

Webster has also been head coach of QAFL men's side Aspley for the past five seasons.

Former Carlton AFLW coach and ex-Hawthorn player Daniel Harford was also in the mix in the final stages of the application process.

Carlton coach Daniel Harford addresses his players during round seven, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I am incredibly honoured and humbled to be named as Hawthorn's next AFLW senior coach," Webster said.

"From afar Hawthorn has always been a club I've admired greatly, and I am now privileged to be part of the brown and gold family.

"I feel very grateful to be trusted with the responsibility of driving elite standards, competitive behaviour and getting the best out of an immensely talented AFLW playing group that has shown great promise.

"I can't wait to meet all the players, coaches and staff and get down to work as we begin our journey on building a Hawthorn team that our members and fans are proud of, while striving for the ultimate success."

Webster has previously worked closely with Hawthorn star recruits Emily Bates and Greta Bodey at the Lions.

Greta Bodey (left) and Emily Bates pose for a photo after signing as Hawthorn players on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks are still a developing list after winning three games in each of their two seasons so far.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to the Hawthorn family," Hawks general manager of football operations Max Bailey said.

"Following an incredibly thorough and rigorous process, Daniel emerged as the clear choice from a very competitive field of candidates.

"Along with most recently overseeing arguably the best midfield group in the AFLW, what also impressed us about Daniel was his exceptional tactical knowledge and understanding of the game, his ability to foster strong relationships with his players and his strong communication skills.

"With more than a decade of coaching experience, we are extremely confident that Daniel is the right person to drive us into the future as we build on the foundations set in our first two years in the AFLW.