For the first time, the AFLW will hold a supplemental selection period

Georgia Garnett celebrates a goal during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GEELONG, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne and North Melbourne have the opportunity to finalise their AFLW lists over the next month.

For the first time, the AFLW competition will have a Supplemental Selection Period, like the AFL men's competition.

From February 5 until March 1, the four clubs – who each have one list spot remaining – can add either an overlooked player in the draft (SSP signing), or a cross-sport rookie, as the Rookie Signing Period is running concurrently.

Kate Shierlaw celebrates a goal during the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

For a player to be eligible for SSP signing, they must have nominated for and gone undrafted in last December's draft.

They can have nominated either their home state or the national pool.

The four clubs with open list spots have been heavily involved in the Irish recruiting space over the past five years, and it is predicted at least two of the clubs will sign Irish players to round out their lists.

All 18 clubs can make players inactive due to long-term injury, illness, mental health or work commitments in the lead-up to the season, and can sign a player to replace them in the squad of 30.

Shelby Knoll is seen during Richmond's team photo day on August 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

An inactive player is ruled out for the season, and is unable to be selected at any point.

Melbourne and Richmond have already put players on the inactive list, with Demons draftee Jacinta Hose and Tigers forward Shelby Knoll ruled out for 2024 with ACL injuries.

Both have already been replaced, with the Dees signing former GWS defender/ruck Grace Hill, and the Tigers by making Knoll inactive prior to the draft.

Previously, clubs would finalise their lists in the few days following the draft – the last time the undrafted free agency period was held (following the 2023 supplementary draft, just prior to last season), the Western Bulldogs signed NSW talent Maggie Gorham and Bree McFarlane.