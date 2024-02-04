THERE will be plenty of familiar faces in this season's SANFLW competition, with up to 24 AFLW-listed players set to compete in the South Australian women's state league competition.
Aiming to give players some match time during the national competition's off-season, 10 Crows and 14 Power players are aligned with SANFLW clubs for this season, which kicks off on Friday, March 1.
Pending injuries and AFLW program commitments, the 24 players will be able to play in the opening five rounds of the SANFLW season before returning to their AFLW clubs for pre-season training.
Players who previously played for clubs have returned to their old sides, while six non-aligned players were selected by SANFLW clubs in a mini-draft held on Tuesday.
Premiership Bulldog Kirsty Lamb - who crossed to Port during December's trade period - was drafted to North Adelaide, but the Power said it would be unlikely for her to feature for the Roosters this season.
Similarly, Irish Crow Amy Carr-Boyle will not arrive in Australia in time to feature for the Double Blues.
While they're fierce rivals in the AFLW competition, some Port and Adelaide players will become teammates, such as Jasmin Stewart (Port) and Brooke Tonon (Adelaide) at Glenelg.
With the AFLW competition still several months away, playing in the SANFLW club gives players the opportunity to play more high-quality football ahead of the season.
Adelaide's women's footy boss Phil Harper said players would reap the rewards of training and playing with their SANFLW club.
"There is a big break between seasons, so for some of our players it’s an important part of their off-season programs," Harper said.
"Some players didn’t play an entire season last year, so for them to get some game time is great preparation heading into pre-season.
"It’s fantastic for our players to have the support of the SANFLW and its clubs and to be able to play in such a strong competition."
ADELAIDE
Najwa Allen - Norwood
Brooke Boileau - South Adelaide
Amy Boyle-Carr - Sturt
Sarah Goodwin - Glenelg
Tamara Henry - North Adelaide
Keeley Kustermann - West Adelaide
Brooke Smith - West Adelaide
Lily Tarlinton - Woodville-West Torrens
Brooke Tonon - Glenelg
Jess Waterhouse - South Adelaide
PORT ADELAIDE
Alex Ballard - South Adelaide
Ella Boag - Glenelg
Amelie Borg - North Adelaide
Alissa Brook - South Adelaide
Molly Brooksby - Norwood
Shineah Goody - Woodville-West Torrens
Kirsty Lamb - North Adelaide
Olivia Levicki - Central District
Katelyn Pope - North Adelaide
Sachi Syme - Norwood
Jasmin Stewart - Glenelg
Julia Teakle - Central District
Piper Window - Glenelg
Lauren Young - West Adelaide
2024 SANFLW MINI-DRAFT
|
SELECTION
|
PLAYER
|
AFLW CLUB
|
Pick 1 - West Adelaide
|
Brooke Smith
|
Adelaide
|
Pick 2 - Woodville-West Torrens
|
Lily Tarlinton
|
Adelaide
|
Pick 3 - North Adelaide
|
Tamara Henry
|
Adelaide
|
Pick 4 - Glenelg
|
Jasmin Stewart
|
Port Adelaide
|
Pick 5 - Sturt
|
Amy Boyle-Carr
|
Adelaide
|
Pick 6 - Norwood
|
Kirsty Lamb
|
Port Adelaide