Up to 24 AFLW-listed players will feature in this year's SANFLW competition

Sarah Goodwin in action during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE will be plenty of familiar faces in this season's SANFLW competition, with up to 24 AFLW-listed players set to compete in the South Australian women's state league competition.

Aiming to give players some match time during the national competition's off-season, 10 Crows and 14 Power players are aligned with SANFLW clubs for this season, which kicks off on Friday, March 1.

Pending injuries and AFLW program commitments, the 24 players will be able to play in the opening five rounds of the SANFLW season before returning to their AFLW clubs for pre-season training.

Players who previously played for clubs have returned to their old sides, while six non-aligned players were selected by SANFLW clubs in a mini-draft held on Tuesday.

Premiership Bulldog Kirsty Lamb - who crossed to Port during December's trade period - was drafted to North Adelaide, but the Power said it would be unlikely for her to feature for the Roosters this season.

Similarly, Irish Crow Amy Carr-Boyle will not arrive in Australia in time to feature for the Double Blues.

While they're fierce rivals in the AFLW competition, some Port and Adelaide players will become teammates, such as Jasmin Stewart (Port) and Brooke Tonon (Adelaide) at Glenelg.

With the AFLW competition still several months away, playing in the SANFLW club gives players the opportunity to play more high-quality football ahead of the season.

Adelaide's women's footy boss Phil Harper said players would reap the rewards of training and playing with their SANFLW club.

"There is a big break between seasons, so for some of our players it’s an important part of their off-season programs," Harper said.

"Some players didn’t play an entire season last year, so for them to get some game time is great preparation heading into pre-season.

"It’s fantastic for our players to have the support of the SANFLW and its clubs and to be able to play in such a strong competition."

Jasmin Stewart in action during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE

Najwa Allen - Norwood

Brooke Boileau - South Adelaide

Amy Boyle-Carr - Sturt

Sarah Goodwin - Glenelg

Tamara Henry - North Adelaide

Keeley Kustermann - West Adelaide

Brooke Smith - West Adelaide

Lily Tarlinton - Woodville-West Torrens

Brooke Tonon - Glenelg

Jess Waterhouse - South Adelaide

PORT ADELAIDE

Alex Ballard - South Adelaide

Ella Boag - Glenelg

Amelie Borg - North Adelaide

Alissa Brook - South Adelaide

Molly Brooksby - Norwood

Shineah Goody - Woodville-West Torrens

Kirsty Lamb - North Adelaide

Olivia Levicki - Central District

Katelyn Pope - North Adelaide

Sachi Syme - Norwood

Jasmin Stewart - Glenelg

Julia Teakle - Central District

Piper Window - Glenelg

Lauren Young - West Adelaide

2024 SANFLW MINI-DRAFT