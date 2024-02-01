A recent review of the Western Bulldogs found the need for a women's footy boss, with the search already underway

Nathan Burke addresses his Western Bulldogs players during round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SEARCH is underway for the Western Bulldogs' next head of women's football.

The Dogs have not had a designated AFLW boss since the departure of Debbie Lee in 2022 and a recent review highlighted the need for a general manager of women's football to be appointed.

The role will have operational responsibility for the women's program - including both AFLW and VFLW - and report into executive director of football Chris Grant, who will continue to have oversight of the women's program.

Applications for the role closed last week, with the Dogs' selection panel looking for a candidate with leadership experience and previous management of AFL or AFLW programs. A passion for and commitment to women's football is also a high priority.

Lee previously held the position from 2017 to 2022, with the Bulldogs winning the AFLW premiership in the first season of her reign.

She left the Bulldogs to take up a role with the AFL, and while key parts of the job have been absorbed by other roles, there has not been a designated head of women's football at the club.

The club is also searching for a new AFLW coach after Nathan Burke was sacked at the end of the 2023 season.