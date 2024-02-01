It's a long off-season for AFLW players, but some are hitting the training track already

Fremantle AFLW players are seen at a training session at Kings Park on January 27, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

SEEN a few pics on social media of AFLW players in training?

We may be well into the off-season – the Brisbane Lions having won the flag two months ago – but a number of clubs are facilitating optional, once-a-week run-throughs.

The AFLW pre-season is likely to once again begin in late May, meaning a seven-month off-season for teams who didn't make finals.

In order to help build connection among new teammates and break up the monotony of solo running for fitness maintenance, clubs have previously run these voluntary sessions.

This year is the first time AFLW players are on 12-month contracts, acknowledging the fitness and strength work that goes into the off-season.

Fremantle held a combined AFL/W running session over the hills at Kings Park over the weekend.

Fresh West Coast coach Daisy Pearce has already hit the track with her new charges, working closely with young gun Ella Roberts.

Select Essendon players hit the track at the Hanger for the first time on Tuesday, with some Geelong players having a kick around on GMHBA Stadium.

Kicking off 2024 the right way 😼 #SheIsFootball pic.twitter.com/bwQkxfNjk6 — Geelong Cats Womens (@catswomens) January 31, 2024

Richmond players were also spotted watching on at the men's match simulation on Wednesday.