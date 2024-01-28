How many inaugural players are still on your club's list? How many were traded in compared to drafted? Gemma Bastiani breaks down your club's list demographics

(L-R): Ellie Blackburn, Lila Keck and Ella Roberts. Pictures: AFL Photos

AS WITH any off season, there have been plenty of changes across all 18 AFLW club lists. Highly credentialed players have shifted allegiances, while some sides have gone all-in on the next generation.

So, how does your club's list compare to the rest of the competition when it comes to age, experience, and accolades?

Average age at August 1: 24 years, 214 days

21 and under at August 1: Brooke Boileau, Sarah Goodwin, Tamara Henry, Keeley Kustermann, Kiera Mueller, Zoe Prowse, Brooke Smith, Brooke Tonon

Over 30 at August 1: Najwa Allen, Chelsea Randall, Stevie-Lee Thompson, Deni Varnhagen

Average experience: 33.6 games (6.1 finals)

Most experienced player: Ebony Marinoff (79 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Brooke Boileau, Amy Boyle-Carr, Tamara Henry, Lily Tarlinton

Average height: 169.8cm

Former All-Australians: Eight, 22 All-Australian guernseys in total (Sarah Allan x3, Chelsea Biddell x2, Anne Hatchard x4, Niamh Kelly, Ebony Marinoff x6, Danielle Ponter, Chelsea Randall x4, Stevie-Lee Thompson)

2023 All-Australians: Chelsea Biddell, Niamh Kelly, Ebony Marinoff, Danielle Ponter

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Sarah Allan, Anne Hatchard, Ebony Marinoff, Chelsea Randall, Stevie-Lee Thompson, Deni Varnhagen

Rising Star nominees: Eight (one winner, Ebony Marinoff)

Premiership players: 14 (27 premiership medallions in total)

Recruiting profile: 22 drafted to Adelaide, one marquee, three from other clubs, two rookies, two inactive replacement signings

Other accolades: One Grand Final best on ground (Anne Hatchard 2022 S6), one Mark of the Year (Danielle Ponter 2021), one AFLW leading goalkicker (Stevie-Lee Thompson 2019)

Average age at August 1: 24 years, 295 days

21 and under at August 1: Jacinta Baldwick, Rania Crozier, Evie Long, Charlotte Mullins, Sophie Peters, Indiana Williams

Over 30 at August 1: Ally Anderson, Kate Lutkins, Jade Pregelj, Cathy Svarc, Ruby Svarc

Average experience: 34.6 games (6.1 finals)

Most experienced player: Ally Anderson (79 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Jacinta Baldwick, Rania Crozier, Evie Long, Sophie Peters, Indiana Williams

Brisbane players celebrate during the 2023 AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Average height: 170.1cm

Former All-Australians: Seven, 11 All-Australian guernseys in total (Ally Anderson x2, Sophie Conway x1, Dakota Davidson x1, Natalie Grider x2, Breanna Koenen x1, Kate Lutkins x3, Orla O'Dwyer x1)

2023 All-Australians: Ally Anderson, Sophie Conway, Dakota Davidson

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Ally Anderson, Shannon Campbell, Breanna Koenen, Kate Lutkins

Rising Star nominees: Seven

Premiership players: 20 (33 premiership medallions in total)

Recruiting profile: 19 drafted to Brisbane, six from other clubs, five rookies/free agents

Other accolades: One AFLW Best and Fairest winner (Ally Anderson, 2022 S7), three Grand Final best on grounds (Shannon Campbell 2022 S7, Breanna Koenen 2023, Kate Lutkins 2021), one Goal of the Year (Courtney Hodder 2021), one Mark of the Year (Courtney Hodder 2023)

Average age at August 1: 24 years, 205 days

21 and under at August 1: Mia Austin, Lulu Beatty, Yasmin Duursma, Mimi Hill, Lila Keck, Tahlia Read, Meg Robertson, Keeley Sherar, Keeley Skepper, Brooke Vickers

Over 30 at August 1: Harriet Cordner, Jess Dal Pos, Kerryn Peterson, Darcy Vescio

Average experience: 25.1 games (0.7 finals)

Most experienced player: Darcy Vescio (68 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Lulu Beatty, Lila Keck, Tahlia Read, Meg Robertson

Average height: 171.7cm

Mimi Hill gets a handball away during round nine, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Five, nine All-Australian guernseys in total (Jess Dal Pos, Breann Moody x2, Kerryn Peterson x3, Gab Pound, Darcy Vescio x2)

2023 All-Australians: Nil

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Breann Moody, Gab Pound, Darcy Vescio

Rising Star nominees: Seven (one winner, Mimi Hill)

Premiership players: Nil

Recruiting profile: 14 drafted to Carlton, one marquee, eight from other clubs, five rookies/free agents, two inactive replacement signings

Other accolades: Two AFLW leading goalkickers (Darcy Vescio 2017, 2019), one Mark of the Year (Darcy Vescio 2017)

Average age at August 1: 25 years, 100 days

21 and under at August 1: Charlotte Blair, Georgia Clark, Lucille Cronin, Eliza James, Amber Schutte, Charlotte Taylor

Over 30 at August 1: Lauren Brazzale, Erica Fowler, Stacey Livingstone

Average experience: 32 games (2.5 finals)

Most experienced player: Sabrina Frederick (69 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Muireann Atkinson, Georgia Clark, Lucille Cronin, Amber Schutte

Average height: 171.7cm

Bri Davey during Collingwood's game against Melbourne in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Five, eight All-Australian guernseys in total (Brittany Bonnici, Brianna Davey x2, Sabrina Frederick x2, Kalinda Howarth, Ruby Schleicher x2)

2023 All-Australians: Nil

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Brittany Bonnici, Stacey Livingstone, Ruby Schleicher

Rising Star nominees: Seven

Premiership players: Nil

Recruiting profile: 17 drafted to Collingwood, 10 from other clubs, three rookies

Other accolades: One AFLW Best and Fairest winner (Brianna Davey 2021)

Average age at August 1: 24 years, 332 days

21 and under at August 1: Chloe Adams, Mia Busch, Amber Clarke, Amy Gaylor, Emily Gough, Paige Scott, Mia Van Dyke, Ashleigh Van Loon, Stephanie Wales, Lily-Rose Williamson

Over 30 at August 1: Sophie Alexander, Bess Keaney, Georgia Nanscawen, Catherine Phillips, Jacqui Vogt

Average experience: 29.7 games (1.8 finals)

Most experienced player: Stephanie Cain (62 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Chloe Adams, Amy Gaylor, Emily Gough

Average height: 171.5cm

Essendon coach Natalie Wood and Maddy Prespakis celebrate Essendon's win over Richmond at Ikon Park in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Two, four All-Australian guernseys in total (Madison Prespakis x3, Bonnie Toogood)

2023 All-Australians: Bonnie Toogood

Players remaining from inaugural list (2022 S7): Sophie Alexander, Daria Bannister, Mia Busch, Stephanie Cain, Amber Clarke, Ellyse Gamble, Georgia Gee, Alex Morcom, Georgia Nanscawen, Catherine Phillips, Madison Prespakis, Amelia Radford, Paige Scott, Bonnie Toogood, Sophie Van De Heuvel, Mia Van Dyke, Ashleigh Van Loon, Jacqui Vogt, Stephanie Wales, Lily-Rose Williamson

Rising Star nominees: Six (one winner, Madison Prespakis)

Premiership players: Two

Recruiting profile: Nine drafted to Essendon, 16 from other clubs, two priority/free agent signings, three inactive replacement signings

Other accolades: One AFLW Best and Fairest winner (Madison Prespakis, 2020)

Average age at August 1: 26 years, 104 days

21 and under at August 1: Holly Ifould, Tara Stribley, Makaela Tuhakaraina, Sarah Verrier

Over 30 at August 1: Ebony Antonio, Kiara Bowers, Ash Brazill, Joanne Cregg, Amy Mulholland, Gabby O'Sullivan, Laura Pugh, Philipa Seth, Aine Tighe

Average experience: 29.3 games (1.9 finals)

Most experienced player: Hayley Miller (70 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Holly Ifould

Average height: 169.9cm

Kiara Bowers (left) and Emma O'Driscoll thank the crowd during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Former All-Australians: Five, seven All-Australian guernseys in total (Ebony Antonio, Kiara Bowers x3, Ash Brazill, Hayley Miller, Emma O'Driscoll)

2023 All-Australians: Emma O'Driscoll

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Ebony Antonio, Kiara Bowers, Hayley Miller, Gabby O'Sullivan, Ange Stannett

Rising Star nominees: Four

Premiership players: Nil

Recruiting profile: 19 drafted to Fremantle, one marquee, four from other clubs, five priority/rookie/free agent signings, one inactive replacement signing

Other accolades: One AFLW Best and Fairest winner (Kiara Bowers, 2021), one Goal of the Year (Ebony Antonio, 2022 S6)

Average age at August 1: 25 years, 323 days

21 and under at August 1: Gabbi Featherston, Zali Friswell, Chantal Mason, Abbey McDonald, Darcy Moloney, Bryde O'Rourke, Brooke Plummer, Georgie Prespakis, Bella Smith

Over 30 at August 1: Kate Darby, Chantel Emonson, Erin Hoare, Meghan McDonald, Shelley Scott, Kate Surman

Average experience: 30.9 games (3.4 finals)

Most experienced player: Shelley Scott (67 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Chantal Mason, Bryde O'Rourke

Average height: 171.4cm

Georgie Prespakis handballs during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Four, five All-Australian guernseys in total (Amy McDonald, Meghan McDonald x2, Georgie Prespakis, Chloe Scheer)

2023 All-Australians: Nil

Players remaining from inaugural list (2019): Julia Crockett-Grills, Kate Darby, Erin Hoare*, Meghan McDonald, Nina Morrison, Georgie Rankin, Becky Webster

Rising Star nominees: Seven

Premiership players: One

Recruiting profile: 12 drafted to Geelong, seven from other clubs, nine priority/rookie/free agent signings, one inactive replacement signing

Other accolades: One Mark of the Year (Chloe Scheer, 2022 S7)

*Hoare originally joined the Cats in 2019 before stepping away from football, then rejoined the club in 2023

**Geelong has one list spot left to fill

Average age at August 1: 24 years, 211 days

21 and under at August 1: Kiara Bischa, Ashanti Bush, Daisy D'Arcy, Keely Fullerton, Alana Gee, Annabel Kievit, Sienna McMullen, Charlie Rowbottom, Lucy Single, Ella Smith

Over 30 at August 1: Jac Dupuy, Clara Fitzpatrick, Niamh McLaughlin, Vivien Saad

Average experience: 21.2 games (1.0 finals)

Most experienced player: Jamie Stanton (59 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Kiara Bischa, Keely Fullerton, Annabel Kievit, Sienna McMullen, Taya Oliver

Average height: 173.0cm

Charlie Rowbottom during Gold Coast's match against West Coast in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Two (Katie Lynch, Charlie Rowbottom)

2023 All-Australians: Charlie Rowbottom

Players remaining from inaugural list (2020): Lauren Bella, Jamie Stanton

Rising Star nominees: Five

Premiership players: Nil

Recruiting profile: 13 drafted to Gold Coast, 11 from other clubs, four priority/rookie/free agent signings, two inactive replacement signings

Other accolades: One Mark of the Year (Ashanti Bush, 2022 S7)

Average age at August 1: 23 years, 296 days

21 and under at August 1: Annise Bradfield, Madison Brazendale, Fleur Davies, Jess Doyle, Meghan Gaffney, Zarlie Goldsworthy, Indigo Linde, Caitlin Miller, Brodee Mowbray, Mikayla Pauga, Claire Ransom, Kaitlyn Srhoj

Over 30 at August 1: Chloe Dalton, Alicia Eva

Average experience: 27.4 games (0.7 finals)

Most experienced player: Alicia Eva (64 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Indigo Linde, Courtney Murphy, Kaitlyn Srhoj

Average height: 170.2cm

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Three, four All-Australian guernseys in total (Alicia Eva, Isabel Huntington, Alyce Parker x2)

2023 All-Australians: Nil

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Nicola Barr, Rebecca Beeson

Rising Star nominees: 10 (two winners, Zarlie Goldsworthy, Isabel Huntington)

Premiership players: One

Recruiting profile: 17 drafted to GWS, 12 from other clubs

Other accolades: One Goal of the Year winner (Aliesha Newman, 2018)

**GWS has one list spot left to fill

Average age at August 1: 24 years, 30 days

21 and under at August 1: Charlotte Baskaran, Sophie Butterworth, Bridget Deed, Mackenzie Eardley, Laura Elliott, Emily Everist, Jasmine Fleming, Bridie Hipwell, Hayley McLaughlin, Laura Stone, Jess Vukic, Lucy Wales, Mikayla Williamson

Over 30 at August 1: Kaitlyn Ashmore, Casey Dumont, Aileen Gilroy

Average experience: 23 games (1.5 finals)

Most experienced player: Emily Bates (76 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Sophie Butterworth, Casey Dumont, Hayley McLaughlin, Laura Stone, Jess Vukic, Mikayla Williamson

Average height: 171.9cm

Emily Bates (left) and Jas Fleming celebrate during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Two, four All-Australian guernseys in total (Emily Bates x3, Greta Bodey)

2023 All-Australians: Nil

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Kaitlyn Ashmore, Charlotte Baskaran, Bridget Deed, Mackenzie Eardley, Laura Elliott, Emily Everist, Tahlia Fellows, Jasmine Fleming, Aileen Gilroy, Bridie Hipwell,

Ainslie Kemp, Sophie Locke, Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Aine McDonagh, Jenna Richardson, Tamara Smith, Louise Stephenson, Lucy Wales

Rising Star nominees: Four

Premiership players: Four

Recruiting profile: 11 drafted to Hawthorn, eight from other clubs, 11 priority/rookie/free agent signings

Other accolades: One AFLW Best and Fairest winner (Emily Bates, 2022 S6)

Average age at August 1: 25 years, 107 days

21 and under at August 1: Georgia Campbell, Maeve Chaplin, Megan Fitzsimon, Georgia Gall, Tahlia Gillard, Lily Johnson, Delany Madigan, Alyssia Pisano, Jemma RIgoni, Ryleigh Wotherspoon

Over 30 at August 1: Gabrielle Colvin, Sinead Goldrick, Paxy Paxman, Lauren Pearce, Rhiannon Watt

Average experience: 32.8 games (5.1 finals)

Most experienced player: Paxy Paxman (72 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Delany Madigan, Alyssia Pisano, Jemma Rigoni, Saraid Taylor, Ryleigh Wotherspoon

Average height: 172.4cm

Alyssa Bannan celebrates a goal during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Six, 17 All-Australian guernseys in total (Tayla Harris x4, Kate Hore x3, Paxy Paxman x5, Lauren Pearce x2, Olivia Purcell x2, Eden Zanker)

2023 All-Australians: Kate Hore, Eden Zanker

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Sarah Lampard, Lily Mithen, Paxy Paxman, Lauren Pearce

Rising Star nominees: Nine, (one winner, Tyla Hanks)

Premiership players: 16

Recruiting profile: 18 drafted to Melbourne, five from other clubs, five priority/rookie/free agent signings, one inactive replacement signing

Other accolades: Two AFLW leading goalkickers (Kate Hore, Eden Zanker 2023), one Goal of the Year (Kate Hore, 2020), two Marks of the Year (Tayla Harris, 2018 & 2019)

*excluding inactive player Jacinta Hose

**Melbourne has one list spot left to fill

Average age at August 1: 25 years, 238 days

21 and under at August 1: Tess Craven, Taylah Gatt, Zoe Savarirayan, Ella Slocombe, Georgia Stubs

Over 30 at August 1: Jasmine Garner, Emma Kearney, Emma King, Kate Shierlaw, Sarah Wright

Average experience: 37 games (5.6 finals)

Most experienced player: Libby Birch (77 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Ella Slocombe, Georgia Stubs

Jas Garner in action during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average height: 170.7cm

Former All-Australians: Five, 21 All-Australian guernseys in total (Libby Birch x2, Jasmine Garner x6, Emma Kearney x8, Emma King x2, Ash Riddell x3)

2023 All-Australians: Jasmine Garner, Emma Kearney, Ash Riddell

Players remaining from inaugural list (2019): Nicole Bresnehan, Jenna Bruton, Jasmine Garner, Emma Kearney, Emma King, Tahlia Randall, Ash Riddell

Rising Star nominees: Four

Premiership players: Four (five premiership medallions in total)

Recruiting profile: 12 drafted to North Melbourne, 12 from other clubs, five priority/rookie/free agent signings

Other accolades: One AFLW Best and Fairest winner (Emma Kearney, 2018)

**North Melbourne has one list spot left to fill

Average age at August 1: 24 years, 260 days

21 and under at August 1: Alex Ballard, Ella Boag, Amelie Borg, Alissa Brook, Molly Brooksby, Abbey Dowrick, Hannah Ewings, Shineah Goody, Georgie Jaques, Matilda Scholz, Sachi Syme, Indy Tahau, Julia Teakle, Piper Window, Lauren Young

Over 30 at August 1: Janelle Cuthbertson, Hannah Dunn, Ange Foley, Gemma Houghton, Kirsty Lamb, Olivia Levicki

Average experience: 23.6 games (1.4 finals)

Most experienced player: Justine Mules (68 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Alissa Brook, Molly Brooksby, Shineah Goody, Georgia Jaques, Piper Window, Lauren Young

Average height: 171.6cm

Ash Saint celebrates a goal during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Four, five All-Australian guernseys in total (Janelle Cuthbertson, Gemma Houghton x2, Kirsty Lamb, Ash Saint)

2023 All-Australians: Nil

Players remaining from inaugural list (2012 S7): Alex Ballard, Ella Boag, Amelie Borg, Abbey Dowrick, Hannah Dunn, Hannah Ewings, Ange Foley, Cheyenne Hammond, Gemma Houghton, Olivia Levicki, Maria Moloney, Justine Mules, Ebony O'Dea, Sachi Syme, Indy Tahau, Julia Teakle

Rising Star nominees: Four (one winner, Hannah Ewings)

Premiership players: Five (eight premiership medallions in total)

Recruiting profile: Nine drafted to Port Adelaide, 11 from other clubs, 10 priority/rookie/free agent signings

Other accolades: One AFLW leading goalkicker (Ash Saint, 2022 S6)

Average age at August 1: 25 years, 78 days

21 and under at August 1: Isabel Bacon, Mackenzie Ford, Ellie McKenzie, Stella Reid, Charley Ryan, Charli Wicksteed, Jemima Woods, Emelia Yassir

Over 30 at August 1: Katie Brennan, Tessa Lavey, Eilish Sheerin

Average experience: 29.1 games (1.7 finals)

Most experienced player: Sarah Hosking (63 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Isabel Bacon, Mackenzie Ford, Charley Ryan

Average height: 171.3cm

Former All-Australians: Four, 10 All-Australian guernseys in total (Katie Brennan x2, Monique Conti x5, Caitlin Greiser, Eilish Sheerin x2)

2023 All-Australians: Monique Conti, Eilish Sheerin

Players remaining from inaugural list (2020): Katie Brennan, Monique Conti, Kate Dempsey, Sarah Hosking, Laura McClelland, Rebecca Miller, Gabby Seymour

Rising Star nominees: Six

Premiership players: One

Recruiting profile: 11 drafted to Richmond, 15 from other clubs, two priority/rookie/free agent signings, two inactive replacement signings

Other accolades: One AFLW Best and Fairest winner (Monique Conti, 2023), one Grand Final best on ground (Monique Conti, 2018), one AFLW leading goalkicker (Caitlin Greiser, 2020), one Goal of the Year (Caitlin Greiser, 2023)

Average age at August 1: 26 years, 15 days

21 and under at August 1: J'Noemi Anderson, Alice Burke, Ella Friend, Caitlin Matthews, Beth Pinchin, Ashleigh Richards, Charlotte Simpson, Tyanna Smith, Kiera Whiley

Over 30 at August 1: Madeleine Boyd, Steph Chiocci, Nat Exon, Bianca Jakobsson, Grace Kelly, Jaimee Lambert, Simone Nalder, Hannah Priest, Nicola Stevens, Hannah Stuart

Average experience: 31.2 games (0.9 finals)

Most experienced player: Jaimee Lambert (71 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Caitlin Matthews, Charlotte Simpson, Kiera Whiley

Average height: 171.8cm

Jesse Wardlaw celebrates a goal during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Former All-Australians: Four, five All-Australian guernseys in total (Jaimee Lambert x2, Georgia Patrikios, Nicola Stevens, Jesse Wardlaw)

2023 All-Australians: Nil

Players remaining from inaugural list (2020): Nat Exon, Darcy Guttridge, Molly McDonald, Georgia Patrikios, Hannah Priest, Olivia Vesely, Nicola Xenos

Rising Star nominees: Four

Premiership players: One

Recruiting profile: 11 drafted to St Kilda, 14 from other clubs, two priority/rookie/free agent signings, three inactive replacement signings

Other accolades: One AFLW leading goalkicker (Jesse Wardlaw, 2022 S7)

Average age at August 1: 24 years, 9 days

21 and under at August 1: Holly Cooper, Giselle Davies, Laura Gardiner, Sarah Grunden, Montana Ham, Cynthia Hamilton, Lara Hausseger, Ella Heads, Kiara Hillier, Sofia Hurley, Paris McCarthy, Ally Morphett, Ruby Sargent-Wilson

Over 30 at August 1: Tanya Kennedy, Brooke Lochland, Alana Woodward

Average experience: 21.2 games (1.8 finals)

Most experienced player: Chloe Molloy (59 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Holly Cooper, Sarah Grunden, Lara Hausseger

Average height: 170.3cm

Chloe Molloy after Sydney's elimination final win over Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on November 11, 2023,. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Four, six All-Australian guernseys in total (Laura Gardiner, Brooke Lochland, Chloe Molloy x3, Ally Morphett)

2023 All-Australians: Laura Gardiner, Chloe Molloy, Ally Morphett

Players remaining from inaugural list (2022 S7): Montana Beruldsen, Montana Ham, Lexi Hamilton, Cynthia Hamilton, Ella Heads, Sofia Hurley, Brooke Lochland, Alice Mitchell, Ally Morphett, Rebecca Privitelli, Ruby Sargent-Wilson, Paige Sheppard, Bella Smith, Lisa Steane, Lauren Szigeti, Brenna Tarrant, Eliza Vale, Aimee Whelan, Alana Woodward

Rising Star nominees: Seven (one winner, Chloe Molloy)

Premiership players: One

Recruiting profile: Seven drafted to Sydney, 15 from other clubs, nine priority/rookie/free agent signings, one inactive replacement signing

Other accolades: One AFLW leading goalkicker (Brooke Lochland, 2018), one Mark of the Year (Rebecca Privitelli, 2020)

Average age at August 1: 23 years, 313 days

21 and under at August 1: Jaide Britton, Abbygail Bushby, Georgie Cleaver, Emily Elkington, Amy Franklin, Kayley Kavanagh, Sarah Lakay, Bella Lewis, Jess Rentsch, Ella Roberts, Courtney Rowley, Beth Schilling, Charlotte Thomas, Lauren Wakfer, Zoe Wakfer, Mackenzie Webb

Over 30 at August 1: Alison Drennan, Dana Hooker, Verity Simmons

Average experience: 23.8 games (0.6 finals)

Most experienced player: Belinda Smith (60 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Georgie Cleaver, Kayley Kavanagh, Jess Rentsch, Verity Simmons

Average height: 171.7cm

Ella Roberts in action during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: Two, three All-Australian guernseys in total (Dana Hooker x2, Charlotte Thomas)

2023 All-Australians: Charlotte Thomas

Players remaining from inaugural list (2020): Kellie Gibson, Dana Hooker, Sophie McDonald, Belinda Smith, Emma Swanson

Rising Star nominees: Six

Premiership players: One

Recruiting profile: 17 drafted to West Coast, 10 from other clubs, two rookie/priority signings, one inactive replacement signing

Other accolades: Nil

Average age at August 1: 23 years, 317 days

21 and under at August 1: Brooke Barwick, Cleo Buttifant, Keely Coyne, Elaine Grigg, Analea McKee, Aurora Smith, Jasmyn Smith, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Rylie Wilcox, Heidi Woodley

Over 30 at August 1: Lauren Ahrens, Elle Bennetts, Vaomua Laloifi

Average experience: 24.4 games (0.9 finals)

Most experienced player: Ellie Blackburn (68 games)

Players yet to make their AFLW debut: Brooke Barwick, Cleo Buttifant, Elaine Grigg, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner

Average height: 170.8cm

Ellie Blackburn leads the Western Bulldogs players on to the field ahead of their match against Hawthorn at Mars Stadium in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former All-Australians: One, three All-Australian guernseys in total (Ellie Blackburn x3)

2023 All-Australians: Nil

Players remaining from inaugural list (2017): Ellie Blackburn

Rising Star nominees: Eight

Premiership players: Three

Recruiting profile: 18 drafted to the Western Bulldogs, one marquee signing, nine from other clubs, three priority/rookie/free agent signings

Other accolades: Nil